Sunday Football Tips: Back a lively Lukaku in 7/1 treble on Inter return

Top two in Serie A & last two champions clash on Sunday

Romelu Lukaku worth backing against former side

Inter v Napoli

Sunday 10 November, 19:45 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 2

It's eight wins in nine for Inter after beating Arsenal in the Champions League in midweek, but the big games keep on coming as they now host Napoli in Sunday's top-of-the-table clash.

Leaders Napoli suffered a surprising 3-0 defeat against Atalanta last week - just their second of the season - so Antonio Conte will be desperate for a result here to stay top of the table.

Before that defeat, Napoli had won six on the spin so overall both sides are in form for this eagerly-anticipated clash of not only the top two in the table but the last two Italian champions.

Plenty will back Romelu Lukaku to come back to haunt former club Inter - players have a habit of doing that - but I'm tempering expectations and backing him for just 1+shot on target at 4/71.57.

That's not too bad for a marksman like Lukaku, who has hit the target in his last three and back on familiar turf, and always with a point to prove, a shot on target should be the bare minimum.

He didn't have an impact against Inter with Roma last season, so will be keen to do better with Napoli on this latest return.

Sticking with Lukaku, it's also hard to see him coming back to face Inter and not giving a foul away, which we can back at a decent price of 4/71.57.

The Belgian has given away a foul in eight of his 11 appearances for club and country this season including in his last two - and in a big game like this against a former club than, again, this should be his floor really.

We're making our money (hopefully) on Napoli right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo in this Bet Builder, as the top fouler in the squad can be backed at 23/103.30 for 2+ fouls at the San Siro.

He's had seven games this season with multiple fouls in, including in three of his last four outings so that's a pretty serious trend we can point to for this one.

Plus Lautaro Martinez often operates from the left for Inter and he's the second-most fouled player in their squad, and away from home we've also got decent conditions here for a multiple foul game at a big price.