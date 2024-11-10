Bet Builder Tips: Four to back on Sunday up to 15/2 for Chelsea v Arsenal

United to edge it against Leicester at 4/1 5.00

These two teams met at Old Trafford a couple of weeks ago in the League Cup and it ended 5-2 to the hosts. That was Ruud van Nistelrooy's first match as caretaker manager and this will be his last. Should we expect goals again when the Red Devils meet the Foxes? I'm not sure, especially after the paucity of United's attack in the Premier League was on show last weekend against Chelsea.

United are simply not good enough at converting chances. Their 12 points this season is their lowest return after 10 top flight games in a season since 1986-87 and their nine goals scored is their lowest at this stage for 50 years. Leicester, meanwhile, will field a stronger side than in the League Cup match. They are one of two teams - the other is Man City - to have scored in all 10 of their Premier League games so far this season. So back both teams to score and United to win narrowly.

Recommended Bet Back Man United to win by 1 goal and BTTS 'Yes' SBK 4/1

Tottenham have won 32 of their last 36 Premier League home games against promoted sides (D2 L2), so at first glance winless Ipswich look likely to struggle. Mind you, don't be surprised if the Tractor Boys take the lead as Spurs have conceded the first goal in each of their last four Premier League home games.

Could Spurs make another slow start on Sunday after playing away at Galatasaray on Thursday? Tottenham have lost their last two Premier League games in the weekend immediately following a European match. That's food for thought and makes a bet on Ipswich getting something here more appealing. They've lost their last two away games 4-1 at West Ham and 4-3 at Brentford, so while we can't back the visitors we will bet on them getting on the scoresheet.

Recommended Bet Back Spurs, BTTS 'Yes' & Goals in both halves SBK 5/4





Forest go into this round of fixtures third in the Premier League. They have won just one of their 12 Premier League games against Newcastle (D3 L8) but that was a 3-1 win at St James' Park last season when Chris Wood scoring a hat-trick. Will the New Zealander strike against his old team again? With Wood scoring in his last four games, we have to include a goal for him in the bet builder.

Newcastle picked up a vital win against Arsenal last weekend and Eddie Howe will want that to be the start of the resurgence. But Forest are tricky opponents for anyone at the moment. They have won their last three in the Premier League it is difficult to oppose them here.

Recommended Bet Back Nottm Forest double chance (win or draw) & Wood to score SBK 5/2

Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer believes Arsenal cannot afford to lose and, with the Gunners defeated at Newcastle last weekend and in the Champions League by Inter in midweek, Mikel Arteta will desperate to see a reaction from his players.

Chelsea have won just one of their last nine Premier League games against Arsenal (D2 L6). But they are fourth in the table, above Arsenal on goal difference. So is this a good chance for the Blues to get a rare victory over their London rivals?

For all that Chelsea have made a better start to the season than many expected, their home form has not been dazzling. They beat Newcastle here last time out in the league but have drawn to Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, as well as losing to Manchester City in the opening round. Chelsea have conceded at least once in each of their last six Premier League home games, so will back goals for both sides.

Cole Palmer got his first goal for Chelsea in this fixture last season. However, for a score or assist bet, we fancy Bukayo Saka who has provided more assists than any other player in the Premier League this season (7). The England man has also scored (1) or assisted (2) a goal in each of his last three away games against Chelsea in the Premier League.