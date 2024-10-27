Sunday Football Tips: Combine Martinez & Vlahovic in 4/1 Derby d'Italia special

Big Derby d'Italia on Sunday with Juve looking like title contenders again

Inter riding a five-game win streak

Inter Milan vs Juventus

Sunday 27 October

17:00 kick-off

Italy's big guns collide on Sunday evening with Inter Milan hosting Juventus in the first Derby d'Italia of the Serie A season - with just a point between them in second and third in the table.

Simone Inzaghi's Inter won their last meeting last season but they've not earned back-to-back league wins over Juve for 20 years, so will hope to break new ground and extend their winning run to six games.

Thiago Motta's Juventus are the only unbeaten side left in Serie A and incredibly have conceded just a single goal as they look to be firmly back in the Scudetto chase after some lean years.

Inter are big 3/41.75 favourites with Juventus a big price at 4/15.00 for a team yet to lose. I think this could be a lot tighter than that, but outside the result there's a couple of stats plays we like for Sunday's Bet Builder.

Lautaro Martinez is regularly one of Inter's top marksmen, but we're going to back him here in the fouls market, which represents a bit better value.

The Argentinian has eight shots on target this season but 12 fouls - with multiple fouls in four games this season as one of those forwards who likes to get stuck in.

He's prohibitively short to be fouled twice, which has happened five times, and considering all the odds and the fact Juventus will be stubborn and frustrating to play again we'll back Martinez for 2+ fouls at 5/61.84.

We should really have a Juve man in here for fouls as the away side - and their top man is Manuel Locatelli, who'll be in the heat of that midfield battle.

He's given away two fouls in three of his last four games and none of those were as big as the Derby d'Italia, which will have the pressure and the atmosphere all ramped up.

So we'll back Locatelli for 4/51.80 at the San Siro.

Inter have had 12 more shots than Juventus this season, but the visitors have been super stingy at the back - only conceding that one league goal and only facing 10 shots on target.

The Nerazzurri had allowed 31 shots on target, so Juve should get some joy here, and as big outsiders there's some half-decent value to be hed.

And that's even the case for top scorer Dusan Vlahovic, who has 11 shots on target this season, at least one in nine of 10 outings and back be backed at 8/151.53 for 1+ shot on target against Inter.