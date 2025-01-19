Bet of the Day

Sunday Football Tips: Re-run the fun with Dimarco & Dumfries in 5/1 Inter treble

Federico Dimarco in training ahead of Inter's game with Empoli - back him for a shot on target
Federico Dimarco is backed to get involved in shots & fouls as Inter host Empoli

Paul Higham has a near miss with an Inter Bet Builder in midweek, but is trusting the same players to deliver a 5/16.00 Bet Builder as Empoli visit the San Siro.

  • Dumfries & Dimarco landed player props during the week

  • Rinse & Repeat as champions host struggling Empoli

  • Back 5/16.00 Bet Builder on Dimarci & Dumfries stats

Inter v Empoli
Sunday 18 January 19:45 kick-off
Live on TNT Sports 1

Inter's six-game winning streak ended with a midweek draw at home to Bologna, so the champions have some things to put right when they welcome struggling Empoli on Sunday.

The visitors are actually a better away side, with threee of their four wins this season coming on the road, but they should be no match for Inter.

And it's two old favourites for the hosts that we'll back again to bring home the bacon, just as they did during the week when they landed their stats but the Inter result let us down.

Leg 1: Denzel Dumfries 1+ shot on target

He's appeared a few times in the column as an effective attacking force - as he showed with a midweek goal against Bolgona, and although I won't go so far as back another goal, I will again back Dumfries at 13/102.30 for a shot on target.

He's hit the target in five of his last seven starts, which have included four goals so you couldn;t rule out another at all - but we'll play it safe as always.

Leg 2: Federico Dimarco 1+ shot on target

Federico Dimarco is another Inter man who regularly appears on the stat sheet and in this very column as a result - and we're going to the well again and backing Dimarco at 8/111.73 for a shot on target.

He's third on the team for shots on target, has hit one in each of his last three starts and in six of his last seven.

Leg 3: Federico Dimarco 1+ foul

While keeping track of Dimarco's stats, we can see he's given away two fouls in each of his last two games, and that's a trend to keep on eye on.

And while he's still great value in this market we'll add Dimarco to give away 1+ foul at 8/131.61.

Recommended Bet

Back Dimarco & Dumfries 1+ shot on target & Dimarco 1+ foul @

SBK5/1

Now read our full Serie A betting preview & tips

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

