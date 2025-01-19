Sunday Football Tips: Re-run the fun with Dimarco & Dumfries in 5/1 Inter treble

Dumfries & Dimarco landed player props during the week

Rinse & Repeat as champions host struggling Empoli

Back 5/1 6.00 Bet Builder on Dimarci & Dumfries stats

Inter v Empoli

Sunday 18 January 19:45 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 1

Inter's six-game winning streak ended with a midweek draw at home to Bologna, so the champions have some things to put right when they welcome struggling Empoli on Sunday.

The visitors are actually a better away side, with threee of their four wins this season coming on the road, but they should be no match for Inter.

And it's two old favourites for the hosts that we'll back again to bring home the bacon, just as they did during the week when they landed their stats but the Inter result let us down.

He's appeared a few times in the column as an effective attacking force - as he showed with a midweek goal against Bolgona, and although I won't go so far as back another goal, I will again back Dumfries at 13/102.30 for a shot on target.

He's hit the target in five of his last seven starts, which have included four goals so you couldn;t rule out another at all - but we'll play it safe as always.

Federico Dimarco is another Inter man who regularly appears on the stat sheet and in this very column as a result - and we're going to the well again and backing Dimarco at 8/111.73 for a shot on target.

He's third on the team for shots on target, has hit one in each of his last three starts and in six of his last seven.

While keeping track of Dimarco's stats, we can see he's given away two fouls in each of his last two games, and that's a trend to keep on eye on.

And while he's still great value in this market we'll add Dimarco to give away 1+ foul at 8/131.61.