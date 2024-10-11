Friday Football Tips: Back Dutch duo & Hungary star in 7/2 treble
Paul Higham has a 7/24.50 Bet Builder for the Netherlands' trip to Hungary involving the pick of some value player props.
-
Szoboszlai has been prolific in fouls so far
-
Gakpo & Reijnders in sharp shooting form
-
Back 7/24.50 Bet Builder special on the value stats picks
Hungary v Netherlands
Friday 11 October, 19:45 kick-off
Live on Viaplay YouTube
Hungary have had a stinker of a start in Group A3 of the Nations League, being hammered 5-0 in Germany and drawing 0-0 at home to Bosnia - and now they face the Dutch who have beaten them in their last nine meetings in a row.
The Magyars have gone 11 games unbeaten at home, but that 0-0 with Bosnia was the first time they failed to score in those 11 - which is not the best warm-up to facing the Dutch who have scored seven in their opening two games.
Beating Bosnia 5-2, the Netherlands then drew 2-2 with Germany so Ronald Koeman's men go into this one big 8/131.61 favourites and in fine scoring form.
Leg 1: Dominik Szoboszlai 1+ foul
Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai looks a good bet for a foul given his record this season - which shows he's given a foul away in all but one game.
For Hungary, he gave away a foul in Germany and two at home against Bosnia, so we'll back Szoboszlai for 1+ foul at 4/91.44.
Leg 2: Cody Gakpo 1+ shot on target
Cody Gakpo has two shots on target from seven goal attempts in the previous two Nations League games so far - and he'll be fresh as he's not a regular starter for Liverpool.
He has looked sharp when he plays though, as in three Liverpool starts he's managed 11 attempts on goal with six hitting the target.
So we'll back Gakpo for 1+ shot on target at 4/111.36.
Leg 3: Tijjani Reijnders 1+ shot on target
Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders has been a big goal threat for the Dutch and scored in both Nations League games last month - and hit the target three more times from seven attempts for Milan since.
Six attempts on goal and three on target was a great return from those games against Bosnia and Germany, so 5/42.25 for Reijnders to have 1+ shot on target un Budapest really appeals.
Now read our Friday Nations League tipsheet here!
Recommended bets
COLUMN P/L FOR 24/25
Returned: 103.12pts
P/L: +19.12pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Arsenal v Crystal Palace: Trossard can continue goal streak
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Top 5 Finish: State of play, remaining fixtures, betting odds and more
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Two stand-out fouls picks & a new way to back Isak
-
Football Betting Tips
La Liga Tips: Real Madrid to find a way past spirited Getafe in capital derby
-
Football Betting Tips
Manchester City v Aston Villa: Back in-form Villa to spring a surprise