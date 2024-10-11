Friday Football Tips: Back Dutch duo & Hungary star in 7/2 treble

Szoboszlai has been prolific in fouls so far

Hungary v Netherlands

Friday 11 October, 19:45 kick-off

Live on Viaplay YouTube

Hungary have had a stinker of a start in Group A3 of the Nations League, being hammered 5-0 in Germany and drawing 0-0 at home to Bosnia - and now they face the Dutch who have beaten them in their last nine meetings in a row.

The Magyars have gone 11 games unbeaten at home, but that 0-0 with Bosnia was the first time they failed to score in those 11 - which is not the best warm-up to facing the Dutch who have scored seven in their opening two games.

Beating Bosnia 5-2, the Netherlands then drew 2-2 with Germany so Ronald Koeman's men go into this one big 8/131.61 favourites and in fine scoring form.

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai looks a good bet for a foul given his record this season - which shows he's given a foul away in all but one game.

For Hungary, he gave away a foul in Germany and two at home against Bosnia, so we'll back Szoboszlai for 1+ foul at 4/91.44.

Cody Gakpo has two shots on target from seven goal attempts in the previous two Nations League games so far - and he'll be fresh as he's not a regular starter for Liverpool.

He has looked sharp when he plays though, as in three Liverpool starts he's managed 11 attempts on goal with six hitting the target.

So we'll back Gakpo for 1+ shot on target at 4/111.36.

Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders has been a big goal threat for the Dutch and scored in both Nations League games last month - and hit the target three more times from seven attempts for Milan since.

Six attempts on goal and three on target was a great return from those games against Bosnia and Germany, so 5/42.25 for Reijnders to have 1+ shot on target un Budapest really appeals.