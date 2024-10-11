Friday Nations League Tips: Dutch may have to settle for 3/1 draw in Hungary

Back another win for Germany

Hungary underrated at home against Dutch

Gyokeres can continue Swedish scoring streak

Estonia and Azerbaijan are both without a point in Group C1, having lost their opening fixtures against Sweden and Slovenia.

Azerbaijan won in Estonia during qualifying for Euro 2024 and drew with them at home. With four of the visitors' last five matches seeing goals for both teams, combine that bet with Azerbaijan double chance at 11/82.38.

Recommended Bet Back Azerbaijan double chance against Estonia and both teams to score SBK 11/8

Ukraine are without a point from their first two Nations League games and now face the Group B1 leaders Georgia, on neutral territory in Poland.

Georgia have carried their impressive Euro 2024 performances into this competition, thrashing the Czech Republic 4-1, before winning 1-0 in Albania. They are value as the outsiders to win again and you can back them cautiously in the Draw No Bet market and still get odds of 11/82.38.

Recommended Bet Back Georgia draw no bet against Ukraine SBK 11/8

Wales have made an unbeaten start to life under Craig Bellamy, drawing 0-0 with Turkey and then winning 2-1 in Montenegro.

Iceland should be tough opposition, as they are without a defeat from their last four home games (W3 D1). This match is very closely priced and the draw could represent the value at 15/82.88.

Recommended Bet Back Iceland and Wales to draw SBK 15/8

In the same group, Turkey are the leaders having followed that 0-0 draw against Wales with a 3-1 home victory against Iceland.

Montenegro have already lost twice, conceding two goals in both games. You can back a Turkey win and over 2.5 goals at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Turkey to beat Montenegro and over 2.5 goals SBK 1/1

The Czechs have been involved in a lot of goals so far. First they lost 4-1 at Georgia and then they won 3-2 at home to Ukraine.

Albania's games have been more sedate, but as they've conceded in both matches, we're going for over 2.5 goals at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back over 2.5 goals between Czech Republic and Albania SBK 1/1

It's been a bright start for Germany in Group A3. They followed a 5-0 home thrashing of Hungary, with a 2-2 away draw against the Netherlands.

This is Bosnia's first home game of the campaign, but their 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Dutch, makes this look likely to be a difficult challenge for them. Back Germany to win half-time/full-time at 5/61.84.

Recommended Bet Back Germany to beat Bosnia half-time/full-time SBK 5/6

These sides are tied on six points at the top of Group C1, having both beaten Azerbaijan and Estonia.

It's a tough match to call, so we'll instead go for a goalscorer bet. The in-form Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres has scored three goals in the Nations League so far and with Alexander Isak missing, looks decent value to find the net at 17/102.70.

Recommended Bet Back Gyokeres to score for Sweden against Slovakia SBK 17/10

It's been a poor start for Hungary, with just one point from their opening two fixtures in Group A3, but they are a difficult side to beat at home. They come into this match unbeaten in their last 11 home games (W9 D2).

The Netherlands certainly have more quality, but they look much too short to win this. It's worth taking a chance on the draw a 3/14.00.