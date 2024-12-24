Thursday Football Tips: Back cards in Edinburgh derby at 11/2

Betfair's Boxing Day Football Superboost!

Hearts v Hibs

Thursday 26 December, 12:30

Live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event

Long-term readers will know I love a good derby battle and this one shouldn't disappoint.

The Edinburgh rivalry has that extra edge this season given the struggles of both sides.

Both have had spells at the foot of the table but the pair head into this Tynecastle clash in decent form - Hibs are up to eighth after three wins in their last four, while Hearts are 10th after two wins in three and another victory here would see them leapfrog their city neighbours.

As you can probably tell, I'm seeking card angles here and there are plenty of other reasons to expect them.

Hearts are third in the Premiership when it comes to cards received this season with Hibs a mid-table seventh.

The choice of referee is also a good one for those seeking cards. Nick Walsh is averaging 4.5 yellows per game this season, a figure which puts him sixth in the bookings list. He was third last season.

The total card markets seem clued up - 6+ is a shade of odds-on - so it's off to the player-card market where I feel there's some value.

I'm going to pick one player from each side and put them in a Bet Builder, starting with Cammy Devlin.

The Hearts midfielder has been booked in five of his eight starts in this derby fixture, while he's already collected nine cards this season, including seven in 18 starts.

That's a strong track record for bothering the referees and so the Australia international gets the nod at 9/52.80.

On the Hibs' side, Josh Campbell looks the man to get with.

He's been carded in four of his last seven derby appearances, a stat which is understandable given this is a player who came through the club's youth system. This game means a lot to him.

This season Campbell has been booked in two of six starts. Expect the midfielder to be busting a gut in a bid to help improve Hibs' poor derby record of just one win in the last 15.

As you can tell, Campbell hasn't always been a regular starter but having appeared in Saturday's impressive 3-1 win at Aberdeen, it's hard to see many changes being made by boss David Gray.

OK, a card double at 11/26.50 may seem a little short but look at the circumstances and the numbers and you can certainly argue it should be shorter.