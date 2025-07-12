Saturday Football Tips: Wilson can be TV star in opening show
After a winner on Friday, our football props column is turning its attention to the start of the Scottish season - and a rising star...
-
Rising star Wilson has scored in 2 of 3 friendlies
-
Hearts should be too good for Championship foes
-
Back Bet Builder double at around 10/34.33
Hearts v Dunfermline
Saturday 12 July, 17:15
Live on Premier Sports
It's the opening weekend of the Scottish football season and this contest gets the nod for the first televised game.
The European-qualified sides all get a bye through the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup - the League Cup to most - but after a tough season which saw them fail to finish in the top half of the Premiership, Edinburgh giants Hearts are involved.
Leg 1: James Wilson anytime goalscorer
A rising star for the Gorgie-based club is James Wilson, who is reportedly already on the radar of English Premier League clubs.
The 18-year-old forward broke into the first team last season and finished with six goals. He was also rewarded with a call-up to the Scotland side and looks to have a big season ahead of him.
Pre-season has gone well for Wilson, who has scored in two of Hearts' three games so far. Importantly as far this contest is concerned, he's well ahead of star striker Lawerence Shankland, who missed the tour to Spain.
Shankland is just 4/71.57 to score but Wilson is 7/52.40 and a more attractive proposition.
Leg 2: Goal to be scored in both halves
Hearts should be too good for Dunfermline, who struggled in the Championship last season.
Neil Lennon was appointed manager in March and kept them up. He's been happy with the Pars' pre-season which has seen them field several youngsters as their search for new signings has continued.
However, they've conceded in games against lower-league opposition in Kelty Hearts, East Fife and East Kilbride, losing to the latter, a side Hearts defeated 8-0.
The quality of Wilson and Shankland should trouble that backline here and I'll therefore add a goal to be scored in both halves to create our Bet Builder.
It pays around 10/34.33.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
