Euro 2025 Day Eleven Tipsheet: Goalscorers in focus as Group C ends

Sweden v Germany

Saturday 12 July, 20:00

Live on ITV

Group C has progressed according to the formbook so far, with both European giants Sweden and Germany progressing with 100% records, and Denmark and Poland sliding out of the tournament with a game to spare. Now all that remains is to decide who wins the group, although because Group D is stacked with quality, being the section winners might not mean that much in the grand scheme of things.

Sweden are yet to concede a goal, having edged out Denmark 1-0 and swept aside Poland 3-0. The opposition have hit the woodwork in both games, but it's worth noting that Sweden have conceded just one goal across their last five internationals. By the time their game kicks off against Germany, it'll have been a year to the day since they last lost a game.

Germany have now won seven on the bounce, including a 2-0 victory over Poland and a 2-1 comeback win against Denmark. They were a bit haphazard in attack against the Danes, with only five of their 27 goal attempts hitting the target, and I still feel like this iteration of Germany can be got at defensively.

Despite Sweden's defensive record of late, I can't see them managing a shut-out against a Germany side that's packed with attacking talent, and that has scored in every game since thew Paris Olympics. However, the Swedes have UCL winner Stine Blackstenius getting into great scoring positions, and there have been eye-catching displays from Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Kosovare Asllani. BTTS is a decent price at 1.84/5.

Recommended Bet Back Both Teams To Score EXC 1.8

There are some tasty prices available in the Anytime Goalscorer market, and I was pleasantly surprised to see Germany's Lea Schüller priced as big as 9/52.80 to find the net. The Bayern striker has scored in both games so far in this tournament, and has netted an incredible 19 international goals since the start of 2024. Germany have to play on the front foot if they want to win the group.

Recommended Bet Back Lea Schuller to score SBK 9/5

Poland v Denmark

Saturday 12 July, 20:00

Live on ITV

While Poland's debut at a major international tournament has been disappointing results-wise, they haven't been disgraced in either game against European giants Germany and Sweden. Experienced striker Ewa Pajor has managed to get into some decent positions in attack, but she lacks quality support in the final third, and Poland are still looking for their first goal of Euro 2025.

Denmark's sense of disappointment will be more acute, as it's another international tournament that has slid by without them making an impact. The 2017 runners-up failed to emerge from the group stage at Euro 2022, and their 2023 World Cup ended in the last 16.

Denmark do however still have a superstar striker in Pernille Harder, and I'll back her to score here at 11/102.11. The Bayern forward netted 14 goals in 22 Frauen Bundesliga games last season, and although the 32-year-old is on something of a dry spell at international level, she has still had six shots across two games in this tournament against strong opposition. Rightly or wrongly, Harder is still the focal point of Denmark's attack, and she should get chances here.