Monday Football Tips: Back Besara to bag in 4/1 Hammarby Bet Builder

Nahir Besara
Nahir Besara can find the net again for Hammarby

Paul Higham is back on the daily Bet Builder column and is off to Sweden with a 4/15.00 treble on Hammarby's home game with Goteborg on Monday.

Hammarby v IFK Goteborg
Monday 15 July
18:00 BST kick-off

It's all a bit after the Lord Mayor's show when a major football tournament finishes, but although Euro 2024 is in the books there's still some action going on - including in Sweden on Monday.

The Allsvenskan is about halfway through the season with relegation-threatened Goteborg visiting a Hammarby side still hoping they're in the hunt for Europe.

And we're keeping it pretty simple today where a home win is looking on the cards...

Leg 1: Hammarby win

Goteborg have lost three of the last four away from home while Hammarby have been more than handy on their own patch with five wins from six.

And they're a decent price at 9/101.90 for the home win on Monday given how strong they've been so far.

Goteborg have a couple of away wins to their name this season but they just don't stack up against the form the hosts have shown.

Leg 2: Over 2.5 goals

When we're looking for pointers they don't come much better than 100% records, and that's just what Hammarby have at home with all six of their games have over 2.5 goals in.

So we don't need asking twice to gobble up the 3/41.75 for over 2.5 goals in Hammarby again.

The overall form's not quite as strong for Goteborg away but they've still had three goals or more in four of their last five road trips - and their away games average three goals a match.

Leg 3: Nahir Besara to score anytime

Three of Nahir Besara's five league goals this season have come on home soil, and he's been adding plenty of assists of late to show he's always involved in the game.

Goteborg have been letting in plenty of goals of late with 11 conceded in their last four away games - so Besara should have some joy.

And at 15/82.88 anytime goalscorer, we'll back him as a the man most likely fo find the net.

Recommended Bet

Back Hammarby win, over 2.5 goals & Besara to score @

SBK4/1

Recommended bets

Column P/L 2023/24

Staked: 309pts
Returned: 326.28pts
P/L: +17.28pts

2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

