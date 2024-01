Atleti look to end away woes at strugglers

Granada are in deep relegation trouble in La Liga and it gets no easier as Atletico Madrid visit on Monday night.

Atleti are just in a scratchy bit of form with one win in four, but they've had tough fixtures against two of the top three in that run

Granada beat fellow strugglers Cadiz in their last home game, that was just their second win of the season but they have picked up 10 points on home soil and lost just one of thier last four.

And 10 points is all Atletico have mustered on their travels, as they arrive here on the back of four away defeats on the spin.

Antoine Griezmann is always one of the first names you look at for Atletico and especially recently as he's been having plenty of impact.

He's had two goals and an assist in his last two outings, both against Real Madrid, and in terms of shots on target he's bene fantastic.

He's hit the target three times in three of his last four and four of seven - so multiple shots on target here shouldn't be a problem.

Griezmann is 6/42.50 for 2+ shots on target and given recent form that's a nice price.

Alvaro Morata tops the shots on target charts for Atleti this season in La Liga with 22, with 10 coming in his last six in all competitions.

He's got 11 games with multiple shots on target and against struggling opposition Atletico will be keen to end their losing away run.

Back Morata for another 2+ shots on target here at 1/12.00.

Almost more reliable from Morata than hitting the target is for him to give fouls away - something he did six times in his last game alone.

It's 12 fouls in five in all competitions for Morata, the first line of defence for Atlteico who has no problems putting himself about a bit.

Two fouls is a tempting 4/61.67 but eben though it's just 1/81.12 it just adds a gloss to our Bet Builder to back Morata for 1+ foul.

