Suprise packe Girona have won five in a row

Back a 7/2 4.50 Bet Builder stats double

The dream continues for Girona who may have been displaced at the top of La Liga but they're only a point behind Real Madrid and can go back in front with a home win over Athlatic Bilbao on Monday night.

Girona have only lost once at home, while Athletic are a decent away side - only losing at Barcelona and Sociedad, and although they;re 10 points behind the hosts they'll offer a real test.

And Michel's Girona side have had the international break to stew on their position, so if they're already started to dream of a fantasy title win, or even think they're a good bet for the Champions League they could come unstuck.

They do come into the game after five league wins on the spin though, so they have momentum, and with Athletic also in decent form and scoring goals, this could be a decent game to start the week.

Ghana forward Inaki Williams has been at the sharp end for Athletic Bilbao for a while now, and he'll provide the big threat at Girona.

He tops his team in terms of hitting the target and has only failed to hit the target twice in 13 games for his club side - averaging just over one-and-a-half per 90 minutes.

Williams has had multiple shots on target in five matches, with four of those coming in his last four outings so he's in just the right form to hit another 2+ shots on target at 17/102.70 here.

Also playing up top for Athletic is Gorka Guruzeta, but we're backing him to put himself about a bit and give away 2+ fouls at 4/71.57.

The 27-year-old has given away eight fouls in his last five games and from what we've seen of him this season he does like giving fouls away in bunches.

Of the nine games he's given a foul away in, Guruzeta has given away multiple in six of those - so he's more likely to get two than one here.