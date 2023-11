Two most-carded teams in La Liga clash

Djene & Alcaraz both 2+ fouls regulars

Back four-legged Bet Builder at around 7/2 4.40

Getafe v Cadiz

Monday 6 November, 20:00

Live on Viaplay Sports 1

Regular readers will know this column loves to get involved with a Getafe game and there are several statistical reasons to get stuck into Monday's La Liga clash with Cadiz.

The contest sees the two most-carded teams in La Liga this season go head-to-head, while the pair are also both in the top four for fouls committed.

However, shots punters beware - Getafe and Cadiz are the bottom two when it comes to shots taken in the Spanish top flight.

So, we'll skip over those shots markets and head straight to the card ones.

Both teams have strong claims to be shown over 2.5 cards with Cadiz having landed this bet nine times out of 11 this season.

Getafe have actually slowed a little in recent weeks on this front but they've still had 3+ cards in seven of their 11 league games, while if you go back to the return of current boss Pepe Bordalas towards the end of last season, they've gone 14 from 18.

The referee, Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, looks decent enough for the bet too - he's averaging 4.8 yellows per game across his five matches this season and if that's too small a dataset for you, he was up at 5.17 across the whole of the 2022/23 campaign.

Bengoetxea's figures are less convincing when it comes to fouls per game but I'm still prepared to delve into those markets.

This should be a highly competitive game given there are just two points between two sides who aren't too far outside the relegation zone.

And clearly recent history suggests a physical approach which should get the official heading to his whistle.

In the 2+ fouls market, Getafe's Djene Dakonam is still available at 8/15 despite having delivered for his backers in 13 of his last 14 starts.

Pushed into a defensive-midfield role since the return of Bordalas, the Togo international is very much worth adding to our Bet Builder.

The four-fold, which pays just over 7/2, is completed by Ruben Alcaraz in the same market.

The Cadiz midfielder has committed at least two fouls in seven of his last nine starts, with one of the 'misses' seeing him replaced at half time.

Back each team over 2.5 cards and Djene & Alcaraz 2+ fouls each @ around 7/24.40 Bet now

