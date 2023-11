Unbeaten Spurs will go top with a win

Blues victories have all come against lowly teams

Maddison and Son stats impossible to ignore

Tottenham v Chelsea

Monday, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

Spurs looking to resume top spot

Having gone five points clear at the top of the Premier League table after beating Crystal Palace in their last game, Tottenham will commence Monday night's London derby against Chelsea trailing Manchester City by a single point thanks to the Citizens' two wins in the interim.

Spurs have been excellent under new boss Ange Postecoglou, winning eight and drawing two of their 10 league games to date, scoring at least two goals in all bar one of those 10 matches played.

They are now the only unbeaten team in the division, and they will go back to the top of the table if they collect all three points against the Blues.

However, despite scoring an average of 2.2 goals per game this term, Tottenham's tally of 22 goals is the lowest by any of the clubs currently in the top seven of the table. A reminder, if needed, that you really must keep your foot on the pedal to stay in the title race.

Postecoglou's starting XI has become somewhat predictable - not in a bad way - and we should once again see a familiar line-up, especially if Destiny Udogie passes a fitness test and resumes his extremely attacking left-back role. Richarlison or Brennan Johnson in attack is the only decision the gaffer will have to make.

Blues continue to falter

If Tottenham's start to the season has been one of relative excellence and surprise, then the complete opposite can be said of Chelsea's start.

After spending in the region of an eye-watering £400m this season (starting with the Christopher Nkunku signing, confirmed on 20 June) on top of the £500m+ spent last season, the Blues were expected to at least challenge for a Top 4 Finish this term.

And with Mauricio Pochettino confirmed as their new manager, it was no surprise to see them backed quite heavily to win the title in pre-season (they're now out to 300/1301.00!)

But if we're being honest, in terms of results, Chelsea's campaign so far has been nothing short of disastrous. They currently sit 12th in the table with their only three wins to date coming against lowly Burnley (19th in the table), Luton (18th) and Fulham (14th).

A long injury list can be used as one mitigating factor to their poor start, while some of their key stats suggest they should have scored more than the 13 league goals they have to their name. But the fact remains that Pochettino's men simply have to improve.

Son and Maddison key to Tottenham success

While Son Heung-min and James Maddison continue to start games, I see no reason to oppose Tottenham. And I certainly won't be opposing them against Chelesa on Monday night.

Quite incredibly, either Son or Maddison have been involved in eight of Tottenham's last nine goals (see below data) with the only exception - the own goal scored by Joel Matip in the 2-1 win over Liverpool - coming when both players weren't on the pitch.

2-1 win at Crystal Palace

- Son scored

- Maddison crossed for the Palace own goal

2-0 win at home to Fulham

- Son scored

- Son assisted for Maddison

1-0 win at Luton

- Maddison assisted

2-1 win at home to Liverpool

- Son scored

- Son & Maddison not on pitch for Liverpool own goal

2-2 draw at Arsenal

- Maddison assisted for Son

- Maddison assisted for Son

The above shows that in Tottenham's last five league games alone, Son has scored six times and provided one assist, while Maddison has had five goal involvments (one goal, three assists, one cross for an own goal).

And after going 12 games in all competitions without a win over Chelsea (W0-D3-L9) Tottenham finally got the better of the Blues 2-0 in this fixture last season, so with that particular monkey off their back they have no reason to fear Pochettino's misfiring side.

A Tottenham win with both Son and Maddison either scoring or assisting can be backed in a Bet Builder at just under 4/14.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Back Tottenham to Win and both Maddison & Son to Score or Assist @ just under 4/14.80 Bet now

Double your money Spurs hard to oppose

If you're happy to keep matters simple and just wager in the Match Odds market you can back a home win at 23/20, or at 1/11.98 in the Match Odds 90 market (meaning if Spurs are leading at 90:00 then you will get paid out if they fail to win after stoppage time).

Chelsea can be backed at 23/10 with the Draw at 13/53.60.

Paul Merson - an ex Arsenal player no less - said on Saturday that he is very confident that Chelsea will win this game, while 'that bloke' who predicted Erling Haaland would be a flop at Man City is also convinced that the Blues will win on Monday night. He's a Chelsea fan by the way.

Both could be absolutely correct of course, but how you can be that confident about a team that struggles to score goals, that has beaten only three relegation candidates this season, winning away from home against an unbeaten, high-on-confidence team is beyond me.

On current form, I have to back a home victory.