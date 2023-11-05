</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Tottenham v Chelsea: No reason to desert the Maddi-Son Bet Builder</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mike-norman/">Mike Norman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-11-05">05 November 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Tottenham v Chelsea: No reason to desert the Maddi-Son Bet Builder", "name": "Tottenham v Chelsea: No reason to desert the Maddi-Son Bet Builder", "description": "Tottenham host Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday night with the hosts looking to go top of the table with a win. Mike Norman previews the game and has ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-v-chelsea-tips-and-predictions-no-reason-to-desert-the-maddi-son-bets-031123-200.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-v-chelsea-tips-and-predictions-no-reason-to-desert-the-maddi-son-bets-031123-200.html", "datePublished": "2023-11-05T10:04:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-11-05T12:08:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Tottenham host Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday night with the hosts looking to go top of the table with a win. Mike Norman previews the game and has two tips to consider... Unbeaten Spurs will go top with a win Blues victories have all come against lowly teams Maddison and Son stats impossible to ignore Read Betfair's new 90 minute payout offer here Tottenham v ChelseaMonday, 20:00Live on Sky Sports Football Spurs looking to resume top spot Having gone five points clear at the top of the Premier League table after beating Crystal Palace in their last game, Tottenham will commence Monday night's London derby against Chelsea trailing Manchester City by a single point thanks to the Citizens' two wins in the interim. Spurs have been excellent under new boss Ange Postecoglou, winning eight and drawing two of their 10 league games to date, scoring at least two goals in all bar one of those 10 matches played. They are now the only unbeaten team in the division, and they will go back to the top of the table if they collect all three points against the Blues. However, despite scoring an average of 2.2 goals per game this term, Tottenham's tally of 22 goals is the lowest by any of the clubs currently in the top seven of the table. A reminder, if needed, that you really must keep your foot on the pedal to stay in the title race. Postecoglou's starting XI has become somewhat predictable - not in a bad way - and we should once again see a familiar line-up, especially if Destiny Udogie passes a fitness test and resumes his extremely attacking left-back role. Richarlison or Brennan Johnson in attack is the only decision the gaffer will have to make. Blues continue to falter If Tottenham's start to the season has been one of relative excellence and surprise, then the complete opposite can be said of Chelsea's start. After spending in the region of an eye-watering £400m this season (starting with the Christopher Nkunku signing, confirmed on 20 June) on top of the £500m+ spent last season, the Blues were expected to at least challenge for a Top 4 Finish this term. And with Mauricio Pochettino confirmed as their new manager, it was no surprise to see them backed quite heavily to win the title in pre-season (they're now out to [300/1]!) But if we're being honest, in terms of results, Chelsea's campaign so far has been nothing short of disastrous. They currently sit 12th in the table with their only three wins to date coming against lowly Burnley (19th in the table), Luton (18th) and Fulham (14th). A long injury list can be used as one mitigating factor to their poor start, while some of their key stats suggest they should have scored more than the 13 league goals they have to their name. But the fact remains that Pochettino's men simply have to improve. Son and Maddison key to Tottenham success While Son Heung-min and James Maddison continue to start games, I see no reason to oppose Tottenham. And I certainly won't be opposing them against Chelesa on Monday night. Quite incredibly, either Son or Maddison have been involved in eight of Tottenham's last nine goals (see below data) with the only exception - the own goal scored by Joel Matip in the 2-1 win over Liverpool - coming when both players weren't on the pitch. 2-1 win at Crystal Palace- Son scored- Maddison crossed for the Palace own goal 2-0 win at home to Fulham- Son scored- Son assisted for Maddison 1-0 win at Luton- Maddison assisted 2-1 win at home to Liverpool- Son scored- Son &amp; Maddison not on pitch for Liverpool own goal 2-2 draw at Arsenal- Maddison assisted for Son- Maddison assisted for Son The above shows that in Tottenham's last five league games alone, Son has scored six times and provided one assist, while Maddison has had five goal involvments (one goal, three assists, one cross for an own goal). And after going 12 games in all competitions without a win over Chelsea (W0-D3-L9) Tottenham finally got the better of the Blues 2-0 in this fixture last season, so with that particular monkey off their back they have no reason to fear Pochettino's misfiring side. A Tottenham win with both Son and Maddison either scoring or assisting can be backed in a Bet Builder at just under [4/1] on the Betfair Sportsbook. Back Tottenham to Win and both Maddison &amp; Son to Score or Assist @ just under [4/1] Bet now Double your money Spurs hard to oppose If you're happy to keep matters simple and just wager in the Match Odds market you can back a home win at 23/20, or at [1/1] in the Match Odds 90 market (meaning if Spurs are leading at 90:00 then you will get paid out if they fail to win after stoppage time). Chelsea can be backed at 23/10 with the Draw at [13/5]. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/tottenham-hotspur-vs-chelsea/cv75l2j2i2ixi2ei5gpvajr4k/"] Paul Merson - an ex Arsenal player no less - said on Saturday that he is very confident that Chelsea will win this game, while 'that bloke' who predicted Erling Haaland would be a flop at Man City is also convinced that the Blues will win on Monday night. He's a Chelsea fan by the way. Both could be absolutely correct of course, but how you can be that confident about a team that struggles to score goals, that has beaten only three relegation candidates this season, winning away from home against an unbeaten, high-on-confidence team is beyond me. On current form, I have to back a home victory. Back Tottenham to Win @ [23/20] Bet now ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Ange Postecoglou Celtic 2022.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Ange Postecoglou Celtic 2022.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Ange Postecoglou Celtic 2022.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Mike Norman", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mike_norman" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Ange Postecoglou Celtic 2022.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Ange Postecoglou Celtic 2022.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Ange Postecoglou Celtic 2022.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Ange Postecoglou Celtic 2022.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Tottenham manager Ange Costecoglou"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Ange Postecoglou has made a terrific start to his Tottenham career</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Tottenham vs Chelsea </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Mon 6 Nov, 20:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Tottenham vs Chelsea", "description" : "Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips. Preview the 2023/2024 match on 06 November 2023: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Tottenham vs Chelsea ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2023-11-06 20:00", "endDate": "2023-11-06 20:00", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-v-chelsea-tips-and-predictions-no-reason-to-desert-the-maddi-son-bets-031123-200.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "", "address" : "" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Tottenham", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "2023/2024" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Chelsea", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "2023/2024" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D48224,5109835,8767691%26bsmId%3D924.380616063,924.382161250,924.382161250" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D48224,5109835,8767691%26bsmId%3D924.380616063,924.382161250,924.382161250">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Tottenham%20v%20Chelsea%3A%20%20No%20reason%20to%20desert%20the%20Maddi-Son%20Bet%20Builder&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Ftottenham-v-chelsea-tips-and-predictions-no-reason-to-desert-the-maddi-son-bets-031123-200.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Ftottenham-v-chelsea-tips-and-predictions-no-reason-to-desert-the-maddi-son-bets-031123-200.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Ftottenham-v-chelsea-tips-and-predictions-no-reason-to-desert-the-maddi-son-bets-031123-200.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Ftottenham-v-chelsea-tips-and-predictions-no-reason-to-desert-the-maddi-son-bets-031123-200.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Ftottenham-v-chelsea-tips-and-predictions-no-reason-to-desert-the-maddi-son-bets-031123-200.html&text=Tottenham%20v%20Chelsea%3A%20%20No%20reason%20to%20desert%20the%20Maddi-Son%20Bet%20Builder" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Tottenham host Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday night with the hosts looking to go top of the table with a win. Mike Norman previews the game and has two tips to consider...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Unbeaten Spurs will go top with a win</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Blues victories have all come against lowly teams</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Maddison and Son stats impossible to ignore</strong><strong></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Read Betfair's new 90 minute payout offer here</a></strong><strong></strong></h3> </li> <hr><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/tottenham-v-chelsea/32736482">Tottenham v Chelsea</a></strong><br><strong>Monday, 20:00</strong><br><strong>Live on Sky Sports Football</strong></p><h2><strong>Spurs looking to resume top spot</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Having gone five points clear at the top of the Premier League table after beating Crystal Palace in their last game, Tottenham will commence Monday night's London derby against Chelsea trailing Manchester City by a single point thanks to the Citizens' two wins in the interim.</p><p>Spurs have been excellent under new boss <strong>Ange Postecoglou</strong>, winning eight and drawing two of their 10 league games to date, scoring at least two goals in all bar one of those 10 matches played.</p><p>They are now the only unbeaten team in the division, and they will go back to the top of the table if they collect all three points against the Blues.</p><p>However, despite scoring an average of <strong>2.2 goals per game</strong> this term, Tottenham's tally of 22 goals is the lowest by any of the clubs currently in the top seven of the table. A reminder, if needed, that you really must keep your foot on the pedal to stay in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/winner-2023-24/924.362524883">title race</a>.</p><p>Postecoglou's starting XI has become somewhat predictable - not in a bad way - and we should once again see a familiar line-up, especially if <strong>Destiny Udogie</strong> passes a fitness test and resumes his extremely attacking left-back role. <strong>Richarlison</strong> or <strong>Brennan Johnson</strong> in attack is the only decision the gaffer will have to make.</p><h2><strong>Blues continue to falter</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>If Tottenham's start to the season has been one of relative excellence and surprise, then the complete opposite can be said of Chelsea's start.</p><p>After spending in the region of an eye-watering £400m this season (starting with the Christopher Nkunku signing, confirmed on 20 June) on top of the £500m+ spent last season, the Blues were expected to at least challenge for a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-4-finish-2023-24/924.364821389">Top 4 Finish</a> this term.</p><p>And with <strong>Mauricio Pochettino</strong> confirmed as their new manager, it was no surprise to see them backed quite heavily to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/winner-2023-24/924.362524883">win the title</a> in pre-season (they're now out to <b class="inline_odds" title="301.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">300/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">301.00</span></b>!)</p><p>But if we're being honest, in terms of results, Chelsea's campaign so far has been nothing short of disastrous. They currently sit 12th in the table with their only three wins to date coming against lowly <strong>Burnley</strong> (19th in the table), <strong>Luton</strong> (18th) and <strong>Fulham</strong> (14th).</p><p>A long injury list can be used as one mitigating factor to their poor start, while some of their key stats suggest they should have scored more than the 13 league goals they have to their name. But the fact remains that Pochettino's men simply have to improve.</p><h2><strong>Son and Maddison key to Tottenham success</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>While <strong>Son Heung-min</strong> and <strong>James Maddison</strong> continue to start games, I see no reason to oppose Tottenham. And I certainly won't be opposing them against Chelesa on Monday night.</p><p>Quite incredibly, either Son or Maddison have been involved in eight of Tottenham's last nine goals (see below data) with the only exception - the own goal scored by Joel Matip in the 2-1 win over Liverpool - coming when both players weren't on the pitch.</p><p><strong>2-1 win at Crystal Palace</strong><br>- Son scored<br>- Maddison crossed for the Palace own goal</p><p><strong>2-0 win at home to Fulham</strong><br>- Son scored<br>- Son assisted for Maddison</p><p><strong>1-0 win at Luton</strong><br>- Maddison assisted</p><p><strong>2-1 win at home to Liverpool</strong><br>- Son scored<br>- Son & Maddison not on pitch for Liverpool own goal</p><p><strong>2-2 draw at Arsenal</strong><br>- Maddison assisted for Son<br>- Maddison assisted for Son</p><p>The above shows that in Tottenham's last five league games alone, Son has scored six times and provided one assist, while Maddison has had five goal involvments (one goal, three assists, one cross for an own goal).</p><p>And after going 12 games in all competitions without a win over Chelsea (W0-D3-L9) Tottenham finally got the better of the Blues 2-0 in this fixture last season, so with that particular monkey off their back they have no reason to fear Pochettino's misfiring side.</p><p>A Tottenham win with both Son and Maddison either scoring or assisting can be backed in a Bet Builder at just under <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D48224,5109835,8767691%26bsmId%3D924.380616063,924.382161250,924.382161250"><b class="inline_odds" title="4.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.80</span></b> on the Betfair Sportsbook</a>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Tottenham to Win and both Maddison & Son to Score or Assist @ just under <b class="inline_odds" title="4.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.80</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D48224,5109835,8767691%26bsmId%3D924.380616063,924.382161250,924.382161250" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><strong>Double your money Spurs hard to oppose</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>If you're happy to keep matters simple and just wager in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/tottenham-v-chelsea/32736482">Match Odds</a> market you can back a home win at <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>23/20</strong></span>, or at <b class="inline_odds" title="1.98"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.98</span></b> in the Match Odds 90 market (meaning if Spurs are leading at 90:00 then you will get paid out if they fail to win after stoppage time).</p><p><strong>Chelsea</strong> can be backed at <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>23/10</strong></span> with the Draw at <b class="inline_odds" title="3.60"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.60</span></b>.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <h3>Tottenham</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <h3>Chelsea</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Crystal Palace</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Tottenham</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Fulham</span></li> <li><span class="team">Luton</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Tottenham</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Tottenham</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Sheff Utd</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Brentford</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Burnley</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Fulham</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Aston Villa</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bournemouth</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Tottenham vs Chelsea</strong> Monday 06 November, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/tottenham-hotspur-vs-chelsea/cv75l2j2i2ixi2ei5gpvajr4k/">Full stats</a> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__powered_by"> <p>Powered by</p> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/logos/opta.345bf5e1.png" alt="Opta" loading="lazy"> </div> </div><p><strong>Paul Merson</strong> - an ex Arsenal player no less - said on Saturday that he is very confident that Chelsea will win this game, while 'that bloke' who predicted Erling Haaland would be a flop at Man City is also convinced that the Blues will win on Monday night. He's a Chelsea fan by the way.</p><p>Both could be absolutely correct of course, but how you can be that confident about a team that struggles to score goals, that has beaten only three relegation candidates this season, winning away from home against an unbeaten, <strong>high-on-confidence team</strong> is beyond me.</p><p>On current form, I have to back a home victory.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Tottenham to Win @ 23/20</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D48224%26bsmId%3D924.380616063" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D48224,5109835,8767691%26bsmId%3D924.380616063,924.382161250,924.382161250">Back Tottenham to Win and both Son & Maddison to Score or Assist @ just <b class="inline_odds" title="4.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.80</span></b></a><p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D48224%26bsmId%3D924.380616063">Back Tottenham to Win @ 23/20</a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Mike's 2023/23 Profit/Loss</h2> <p>Staked: 16 pts<br>Returned: 9.3p ts<br>P/L: -6.7 pts<p>*Base on 2 pts win main bet (first listed or only bet), 1 pt win all other bets</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in free bets!</h2> <p>New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D48224,5109835,8767691%26bsmId%3D924.380616063,924.382161250,924.382161250" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D48224,5109835,8767691%26bsmId%3D924.380616063,924.382161250,924.382161250">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Tottenham%20v%20Chelsea%3A%20%20No%20reason%20to%20desert%20the%20Maddi-Son%20Bet%20Builder&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Ftottenham-v-chelsea-tips-and-predictions-no-reason-to-desert-the-maddi-son-bets-031123-200.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Ftottenham-v-chelsea-tips-and-predictions-no-reason-to-desert-the-maddi-son-bets-031123-200.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Ftottenham-v-chelsea-tips-and-predictions-no-reason-to-desert-the-maddi-son-bets-031123-200.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Ftottenham-v-chelsea-tips-and-predictions-no-reason-to-desert-the-maddi-son-bets-031123-200.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> 