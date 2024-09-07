Germany v Hungary Tips: Take a punt with 21/1 card double
After a narrow miss with a big-priced card double earlier in the week, our football props column is taking a similar approach in the Nations League on Saturday night...
-
Andrich being carded every 160 minutes at this level
-
Szoboszlai booked in 6 of his last 17 internationals
-
Back Bet Builder card double at north of 21/122.00
England Superboost
Back England to score Over 0.5 First Half Goals against Republic of Ireland on Saturday at 1/12.00, super-boosted from 4/61.67.
Republic of Ireland have conceded a first half goal in seven on their last 10 international fixtures, while England have scored 30 gaols in their last 10 away internationals (an average of exactly three per game) with 16 of those goals being scored in the first half.
Only Spain, France and Portugal averaged more goals per game in Euro 2024 qualifying than the Three Lions' 2.75 goals per game.
To take advantage of this superboost simply click on the odds in the bet banner below to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.
Germany v Hungary
Saturday 7 September, 19:45
Live on YouTube
I felt we were a bit unlucky on Thursday when our 20/1 card double failed narrowly.
One player was duly booked but the other failed to receive a card despte committing three fouls. Another reminder that the singles often win!
For our Bet Builder in this match, I'm going to take a similar approach.
Leg 1: Robert Andrich to be shown a card
Robert Andrich will likely be flying into tackles again in the German midfield where he may find himself under greater pressure now Toni Kroos has headed into retirement. For the record, Manuel Neuer, Ilkay Gundogan and Thomas Muller have also ended their international careers.
Andrich has been carded in four of his 10 internationals so far, including the Euro 2024 opener against Scotland when the same referee, France's Clement Turpin, was in charge.
He committed four fouls in just 45 minutes that day, finishing the tournament with 11 in five games.
Turpin isn't the highest carder around but his figures have been on the rise and he's now shown 4+ cards in his last five internationals, as well as 11 of his last 14 UEFA club appointments.
With Andrich carded every 160 minutes at this level so far, odds of 7/24.50 look chunky.
Leg 2: Dominik Szoboszlai to be shown a card
I'll double him up with Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai, also 7/24.50 in the player-card market.
He's perhaps not a player you associate with cards based on his Liverpool career to date but he's Hungary's talisman with plenty resting on his shoulders.
That arguably is reflected in his card figures - six in his last 17 internationals now, including one against Germany in a 2-0 defeat at the Euros in the summer.
Both men have already seen yellow in the early stages of the domestic campaign and with the double paying north of 21/122.00, I think it's worth a go.
More Nations League: Read Paul Higham on Ireland v England!
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 54pts
Returned: 74.69pts
P/L: +20.69pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship 2025-26: The nine major managerial changes assessed
-
Football Betting Tips
Palmeiras v Botafogo: Try 8/1 Bet Builder in Brazilian showdown at Club World Cup
-
Football Betting Tips
Club World Cup Day 13 Tipsheet: Back goals in Group H & 9/1 Real Madrid Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Club World Cup Day 12 Tipsheet Back River to flow into last 16