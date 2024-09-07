Germany v Hungary Tips: Take a punt with 21/1 card double

Andrich being carded every 160 minutes at this level

Szoboszlai booked in 6 of his last 17 internationals

Back Bet Builder card double at north of 21/1 22.00

Republic of Ireland have conceded a first half goal in seven on their last 10 international fixtures, while England have scored 30 gaols in their last 10 away internationals (an average of exactly three per game) with 16 of those goals being scored in the first half.

Only Spain, France and Portugal averaged more goals per game in Euro 2024 qualifying than the Three Lions' 2.75 goals per game.

Germany v Hungary

Saturday 7 September, 19:45

Live on YouTube

I felt we were a bit unlucky on Thursday when our 20/1 card double failed narrowly.

One player was duly booked but the other failed to receive a card despte committing three fouls. Another reminder that the singles often win!

For our Bet Builder in this match, I'm going to take a similar approach.

Robert Andrich will likely be flying into tackles again in the German midfield where he may find himself under greater pressure now Toni Kroos has headed into retirement. For the record, Manuel Neuer, Ilkay Gundogan and Thomas Muller have also ended their international careers.

Andrich has been carded in four of his 10 internationals so far, including the Euro 2024 opener against Scotland when the same referee, France's Clement Turpin, was in charge.

He committed four fouls in just 45 minutes that day, finishing the tournament with 11 in five games.

Turpin isn't the highest carder around but his figures have been on the rise and he's now shown 4+ cards in his last five internationals, as well as 11 of his last 14 UEFA club appointments.

With Andrich carded every 160 minutes at this level so far, odds of 7/24.50 look chunky.

I'll double him up with Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai, also 7/24.50 in the player-card market.

He's perhaps not a player you associate with cards based on his Liverpool career to date but he's Hungary's talisman with plenty resting on his shoulders.

That arguably is reflected in his card figures - six in his last 17 internationals now, including one against Germany in a 2-0 defeat at the Euros in the summer.

Both men have already seen yellow in the early stages of the domestic campaign and with the double paying north of 21/122.00, I think it's worth a go.