Bet of the Day

Thursday Football Tips: Pick Pedro as part of 9/2 Bet Builder

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzelern looks on during a Seagulls game
Fabian Hurzeler has Brighton in decent form ahead of their trip to Fulham

Paul Higham fancies an open game between Fulham and Brighton, and has a 9/25.50 Bet Builder on three of the main attacking threats.

  • Joao Pedro Brighton's main goal threat after return from injury

  • Raul Jimenez the man to side with for Fulham

  • Back 9/25.50 stats-based Bet Builder treble

Two of the better sides to watch in the Premier League face off on Thursday with Brighton travelling to Fulham for what should be a pretty entertaining game.

Fulham got a hiding last time out at Craven Cottage but got a solid draw at Spurs to respond, while the Seagulls have beaten Man City and Bournemouth before being held at home by Southampton at the weekend.

There's plenty of attacking talent on display, and we've got a Bet Builder based on three of them...

Leg 1: Joao Pedro goal or assist

Joao Pedro has the look of the next big Brighton product to come from their wonderful scouting network - and Seagulls fans should make the most of him as the big boys will be cricling next summer.

He's made a stunning return from injury with a goal and assist in two of his three games since coming back, and even though he didn't get on the stat sheet at Southmpton he was lively enough with one shot on target from his three efforts.

Brighton will create chances the form he's been in he'll be invovled, so we'll back Joao Pedro to score or assist at 11/82.38

Leg 2: Karou Mitoma 1+ shot on target

He's perhaps not had the impact of last season, bur Karou Mitoma has scored in his last two games now so is back to looking like a real threat for Brighton.

It means the Japanese star has hot the target in his last three games for the Seagulls, so we'll add him in at 5/61.84 for 1+ shot on target against Fulham.

Leg 3: Raul Jimenez 1+ shot on target

Fulham should have plenty of chances themselves, and most likely to be on the end of them is Raul Jimenez.

The Mexican leads the team in shots on target and has had at least one in eight of his past 11 Premier League games - including two at Spurs last time out.

So although he's the favourite we'll back Jimenez for 1+ shot on target at 4/111.36.

Recommended Bet

Back Joao Pedro goal or assist, Mitoma & Jimenez 1+ shot on target @

SBK9/2

Now read the rest of our midweek Premier League betting previews & tips from our Betfair experts

Recommended bets

COLUMN P/L For 24/25

Staked: 143pts
Returned: 162.93pts
P/L: +19.93pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

