Saturday Football Tips: Profit by foul means with 9/2 Bet Builder

Gordon v Tete match-up should produce fouls

Guimaraes fouled 3+ times in last 8 starts

Back fouls-based Bet Builder treble at 9/2 5.50

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to the best bets here!

Fulham v Newcastle

Saturday 21 September, 15:00

According to the match odds, this should be the most competitive Premier League game of the weekend with little to split the teams in terms of price.

That's usually a good sign for cards and fouls backers and it's the latter I'm choosing to focus on here.

Certain match-ups often deliver fouls and I feel there's one worth looking at.

Anthony Gordon has started the season in good form and is proving a tricky customer for opposition defenders with his runs, usually down the left.

He's drawn 2+ fouls in all four starts so far this season.

Here, he'll likely go up against Kenny Tete, whose foul tallies at Crven Cottage in 2024/25 have been 2-4. He's landed the 2+ fouls bet in three of his last five Premier League starts (all venues) and looks in for a tough afternoon here.

Admittedly, there is a chance Gordon could play more centrally with Alexander Isak a doubt but even if that happens, Harvey Barnes would be another tough opponent out on that side for Tete to deal with.

Meanwhile, the league's most-fouled player of last season, Bruno Guimaraes, continues to draw in the fouls and he's now been fouled at least three times in his last eight club starts.

The Toon captain's tallies so far this season have been 3-4-6-6 - putting him back at the top of that particular tree (ahead of Gordon) - yet we are getting odds-against here.

English Premier League - Top 10 Fouls Won

Player Team Apps Fouls Won Fouls Won/90* Jaden Philogene Aston Villa 2 2 10.6 Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 2 2 5.8 Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 3 2 5.3 Tyler Dibling Southampton 5 12 5.3 Alex Scott Bournemouth 5 9 5.2 Federico Chiesa Liverpool 1 1 5 João Félix Chelsea 4 6 5 Matheus Nunes Man City 3 1 4.5 Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 5 22 4.4 Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace 5 14 4.4 Gonçalo Guedes Wolves 3 2 4.1 Tom Cairney Fulham 4 3 4 Toby Collyer Man Utd 1 2 4 Daniel Podence Wolves 2 2 3.9 Chiedozie Ogbene Ipswich 2 5 3.8 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 5 17 3.6 Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 5 4 3.6 Richarlison Tottenham 2 1 3.6 Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth 2 1 3.5 Yoane Wissa Brentford 4 11 3.4 Abdul Fatawu Leicester 5 10 3.4 Sandro Tonali Newcastle 3 3 3.3 Jota Silva Nottm Forest 4 2 3.2 Carlos Soler West Ham 2 2 3.2 Pablo Sarabia Wolves 2 1 3.2 André Wolves 3 6 3.2 Fábio Carvalho Brentford 5 5 3.1 Joël Veltman Brighton 5 15 3.1 Oliver Skipp Leicester 3 6 3.1 Ross Stewart Southampton 2 2 3.1 Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 5 9 3 Crysencio Summerville West Ham 4 4 3 Conor Chaplin Ipswich 5 3 3 John McGinn Aston Villa 5 11 2.8 Archie Gray Tottenham 3 1 2.8 Billy Gilmour Brighton 2 3 2.8 Jhon Durán Aston Villa 5 4 2.7 Yasin Ayari Brighton 4 5 2.7 Rodri Man City 2 2 2.7 Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 4 1 2.7 Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 4 6 2.7 Matheus Cunha Wolves 5 11 2.7 Harrison Reed Fulham 5 1 2.6 Tino Livramento Newcastle 5 9 2.5 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 5 11 2.5 Harry Wilson Fulham 3 1 2.5 Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 4 8 2.4 Joe Willock Newcastle 3 3 2.4 James Maddison Tottenham 5 11 2.4 Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace 5 8 2.4 Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 5 8 2.4 Wes Burns Ipswich 3 5 2.4 Cole Palmer Chelsea 5 11 2.4 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 5 9 2.4 Timo Werner Tottenham 3 1 2.4 Mateus Fernandes Southampton 4 6 2.4 Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 5 7 2.3 Marc Cucurella Chelsea 5 11 2.3 Rico Lewis Man City 4 8 2.3 Georginio Rutter Brighton 4 4 2.3 Kalvin Phillips Ipswich 2 4 2.3 Adama Traoré Fulham 5 10 2.2 João Pedro Brighton 4 7 2.2 Savinho Man City 4 7 2.2 Jack Harrison Everton 5 8 2.2 Mohammed Kudus West Ham 5 11 2.2 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 5 11 2.2 James Justin Leicester 5 11 2.2 Ramón Sosa Nottm Forest 2 1 2.2 Liam Delap Ipswich 5 9 2.2 Facundo Buonanotte Leicester 4 5 2.2 Reiss Nelson Arsenal 3 1 2.1 Ryan Fraser Southampton 2 2 2.1 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 5 9 2.1 Joelinton Newcastle 5 9 2.1 Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton 4 8 2.1 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea 3 1 2 Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 5 10 2 Dominic Solanke Tottenham 3 6 2 Radu Dragusin Tottenham 1 2 2 Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace 3 2 2 Joe Aribo Southampton 4 5 2 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 5 9 1.9 Evanilson Bournemouth 4 6 1.9 Amadou Onana Aston Villa 5 7 1.9 George Hirst Ipswich 2 1 1.9 Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 5 9 1.9 Jérémy Doku Man City 4 6 1.8 Thomas Partey Arsenal 5 9 1.8 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 5 9 1.8 Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 5 9 1.8 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 4 7 1.8 Anthony Elanga Nottm Forest 5 6 1.8 Andreas Pereira Fulham 5 8 1.7 Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 4 3 1.7 Eddie Nketiah Arsenal 2 3 1.7 Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 3 4 1.7 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 5 8 1.7 Noni Madueke Chelsea 4 6 1.7 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 5 8 1.6 Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 5 8 1.6 Pedro Porro Tottenham 5 8 1.6 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 5 8 1.6 Kenny Tete Fulham 5 8 1.6 Kai Havertz Arsenal 5 8 1.6 Leon Bailey Aston Villa 4 4 1.6 Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa 2 3 1.6 Ben Brereton Southampton 5 6 1.6 Sam Szmodics Ipswich 5 5 1.6 Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 3 2 1.6 Adam Smith Bournemouth 5 3 1.5 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 5 7 1.5 Tim Iroegbunam Everton 5 6 1.5 Mathias Jensen Brentford 3 4 1.5 Raúl Jiménez Fulham 5 3 1.5 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 2 1 1.5 Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 5 7 1.5 Ashley Young Everton 3 4 1.5 Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 3 2 1.5 Álex Moreno Nottm Forest 2 2 1.4 Pape Sarr Tottenham 5 3 1.4 Yerson Mosquera Wolves 5 7 1.4 Samuel Edozie Southampton 2 1 1.4 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 5 7 1.4 Calvin Bassey Fulham 5 7 1.4 Leif Davis Ipswich 5 7 1.4 Flynn Downes Southampton 5 7 1.4 Carlos Baleba Brighton 4 4 1.4 Phil Foden Man City 2 1 1.4 Ben Johnson Ipswich 3 2 1.4 Vladimír Coufal West Ham 4 3 1.4 Cameron Archer Southampton 5 3 1.3 Lloyd Kelly Newcastle 5 3 1.3 Ola Aina Nottm Forest 5 6 1.3 Jack Clarke Ipswich 3 1 1.3 Fabian Schär Newcastle 3 3 1.3 Marcus Rashford Man Utd 5 5 1.3 Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 5 4 1.3 Stephy Mavididi Leicester 5 3 1.3 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 5 6 1.3 Destiny Udogie Tottenham 5 6 1.2 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 5 5 1.2 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 5 5 1.2 Leandro Trossard Arsenal 5 3 1.2 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 5 5 1.2 Dwight McNeil Everton 5 6 1.2 Sasa Lukic Fulham 5 5 1.2 Iliman Ndiaye Everton 5 4 1.2 Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 5 3 1.2 Vitaly Janelt Brentford 5 5 1.2 Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 2 2 1.2 Yukinari Sugawara Southampton 5 5 1.2 Chris Wood Nottm Forest 5 5 1.2 Bilal El Khannouss Leicester 2 1 1.2 Wilson Odobert Tottenham 3 2 1.1 Jens Cajuste Ipswich 2 1 1.1 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 5 4 1.1 Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa 5 3 1.1 Harvey Barnes Newcastle 5 3 1.1 Wesley Fofana Chelsea 5 5 1.1 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 3 3 1.1 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 5 4 1.1 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 5 4 1.1 Noussair Mazraoui Man Utd 5 5 1.1 Mateo Kovacic Man City 5 4 1 Mads Roerslev Brentford 5 3 1 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 5 5 1 Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 5 4 1 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 5 4 1 Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 5 3 1 Victor Kristiansen Leicester 5 5 1 Caleb Okoli Leicester 3 3 1 Son Heung-Min Tottenham 5 5 1 Jacob Greaves Ipswich 5 5 1 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 5 5 1 Christian Nørgaard Brentford 4 4 1 Neto Bournemouth 2 2 1 Jorginho Arsenal 1 1 1 Luis Díaz Liverpool 5 4 1 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 5 4 1 Kosta Nedeljkovic Aston Villa 3 1 1 Guido Rodríguez West Ham 5 4 1 Jack Grealish Man City 4 2 1 Ryan Christie Bournemouth 5 3 0.9 Matty Cash Aston Villa 2 1 0.9 Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 4 3 0.9 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 5 3 0.9 Josko Gvardiol Man City 5 4 0.9 Jesper Lindstrøm Everton 3 1 0.9 Charlie Taylor Southampton 2 1 0.9 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 5 4 0.9 Mason Mount Man Utd 2 1 0.8 Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 5 4 0.8 Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 5 1 0.8 Danny Welbeck Brighton 5 4 0.8 Jan Bednarek Southampton 5 4 0.8 Ilkay Gündogan Man City 4 2 0.8 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 5 4 0.8 Sam Morsy Ipswich 5 4 0.8 Idrissa Gueye Everton 4 3 0.8 Diogo Dalot Man Utd 5 4 0.8 William Saliba Arsenal 5 4 0.8 Levi Colwill Chelsea 5 4 0.8 Cristian Romero Tottenham 5 4 0.8 Edson Álvarez West Ham 4 2 0.8 Casemiro Man Utd 4 2 0.8 Orel Mangala Everton 2 1 0.8 Mats Wieffer Brighton 2 1 0.8 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 4 3 0.8 Kevin Schade Brentford 5 2 0.8 Rúben Dias Man City 5 3 0.7 Lucas Paquetá West Ham 5 3 0.7 Emerson West Ham 5 3 0.7 Rayan Aït-Nouri Wolves 5 3 0.7 Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace 3 2 0.7 Sean Longstaff Newcastle 4 2 0.7 Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 5 2 0.6 Alex Iwobi Fulham 5 3 0.6 Massimo Luongo Ipswich 3 1 0.6 Diogo Jota Liverpool 4 2 0.6 Lewis Dunk Brighton 5 3 0.6 Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 5 3 0.6 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 5 3 0.6 Craig Dawson Wolves 5 2 0.6 Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth 5 1 0.6 Mario Lemina Wolves 5 3 0.6 Erling Haaland Man City 5 3 0.6 Pau Torres Aston Villa 5 3 0.6 Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 5 3 0.6 Manuel Akanji Man City 5 3 0.6 Harry Winks Leicester 5 3 0.6 Bobby De Cordova-Reid Leicester 3 1 0.6 James Ward-Prowse West Ham 3 1 0.6 Christian Eriksen Man Utd 3 1 0.6 Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 5 2 0.6 Declan Rice Arsenal 4 2 0.6 James Milner Brighton 3 1 0.5 Brennan Johnson Tottenham 5 2 0.5 Micky van de Ven Tottenham 4 2 0.5 Jason Steele Brighton 2 1 0.5 José Sá Wolves 2 1 0.5 Alex McCarthy Southampton 2 1 0.5 Kepa Bournemouth 2 1 0.5 Dara O'Shea Ipswich 2 1 0.5 Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 2 1 0.5 Yves Bissouma Tottenham 3 1 0.5 Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 5 2 0.5 Alexander Isak Newcastle 5 2 0.4 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 5 2 0.4 Will Hughes Crystal Palace 4 1 0.4 Jamie Vardy Leicester 5 2 0.4 Matt Doherty Wolves 4 1 0.4 Axel Tuanzebe Ipswich 5 2 0.4 Pedro Neto Chelsea 5 1 0.4 Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 5 2 0.4 Adam Armstrong Southampton 4 1 0.4 Will Smallbone Southampton 3 1 0.4 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 5 2 0.4 Dan Burn Newcastle 5 2 0.4 Maximilian Kilman West Ham 5 2 0.4 Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 5 2 0.4 Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 5 2 0.4 Nathan Collins Brentford 5 2 0.4 Emil Krafth Newcastle 3 1 0.4 Nélson Semedo Wolves 3 1 0.4 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 5 1 0.4 Malo Gusto Chelsea 3 1 0.4 Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 3 1 0.4 Luke Woolfenden Ipswich 3 1 0.3 Toti Gomes Wolves 3 1 0.3 Julián Araujo Bournemouth 5 1 0.3 Tomás Soucek West Ham 5 1 0.3 Michail Antonio West Ham 5 1 0.3 Chris Richards Crystal Palace 4 1 0.3 Bernardo Silva Man City 5 1 0.2 Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 5 1 0.2 Ben White Arsenal 5 1 0.2 João Gomes Wolves 5 1 0.2 Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 5 1 0.2 Lisandro Martínez Man Utd 5 1 0.2 Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 5 1 0.2 Lewis Cook Bournemouth 5 1 0.2 Antonee Robinson Fulham 5 1 0.2 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 5 1 0.2 Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 5 1 0.2 Matz Sels Nottm Forest 5 1 0.2 James Tarkowski Everton 5 1 0.2 David Raya Arsenal 5 1 0.2 Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 5 1 0.2 Robert Sánchez Chelsea 5 1 0.2 Bernd Leno Fulham 5 0 0 Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd 5 0 0 André Onana Man Utd 5 0 0 Amad Diallo Man Utd 5 0 0 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 5 0 0 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 5 0 0 Andy Robertson Liverpool 5 0 0 Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 5 0 0 Murillo Nottm Forest 5 0 0 Michael Keane Everton 5 0 0 Lewis Hall Newcastle 5 0 0 Nick Pope Newcastle 5 0 0 Simon Adingra Brighton 5 0 0 Jurriën Timber Arsenal 5 0 0 Jordan Pickford Everton 5 0 0 Alphonse Areola West Ham 5 0 0 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 5 0 0 Mark Flekken Brentford 5 0 0 Ethan Pinnock Brentford 5 0 0 Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 5 0 0 Ederson Man City 5 0 0 Wout Faes Leicester 5 0 0 Mads Hermansen Leicester 5 0 0 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 5 0 0 Harry Maguire Man Utd 4 0 0 Issa Diop Fulham 4 0 0 Alisson Becker Liverpool 4 0 0 Darwin Núñez Liverpool 4 0 0 Conor Bradley Liverpool 4 0 0 Tommy Doyle Wolves 4 0 0 Beto Everton 4 0 0 Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton 4 0 0 Jack Stephens Southampton 4 0 0 Ross Barkley Aston Villa 4 0 0 Jeffrey Schlupp Crystal Palace 4 0 0 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 4 0 0 Arijanet Muric Ipswich 4 0 0 Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 4 0 0 Ali Al-Hamadi Ipswich 3 0 0 Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 3 0 0 Jack Taylor Ipswich 3 0 0 Nicolás Domínguez Nottm Forest 3 0 0 Kieran Trippier Newcastle 3 0 0 Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal 3 0 0 Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 3 0 0 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 3 0 0 Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 3 0 0 Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 3 0 0 Sam Johnstone Crystal Palace 3 0 0 Odsonne Édouard Crystal Palace 3 0 0 John Stones Man City 3 0 0 Renato Veiga Chelsea 3 0 0 Kyle Walker Man City 3 0 0 Julio Enciso Brighton 3 0 0 Sepp van den Berg Brentford 3 0 0 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 3 0 0 Sander Berge Fulham 3 0 0 Adam Lallana Southampton 3 0 0 Jonny Evans Man Utd 2 0 0 Scott McTominay Man Utd 2 0 0 Curtis Jones Liverpool 2 0 0 Marcus Harness Ipswich 2 0 0 Philip Billing Bournemouth 2 0 0 Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 2 0 0 Willy-Arnaud Boly Nottm Forest 2 0 0 Aaron Cresswell West Ham 2 0 0 Danny Ings West Ham 2 0 0 Frank Onyeka Brentford 2 0 0 Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 2 0 0 Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea 2 0 0 Jannik Vestergaard Leicester 2 0 0 Djed Spence Tottenham 2 0 0 Lesley Ugochukwu Southampton 2 0 0 Pervis Estupiñán Brighton 2 0 0 James Garner Everton 2 0 0 Axel Disasi Chelsea 2 0 0 Evan Ferguson Brighton 2 0 0 Morato Nottm Forest 2 0 0 Enes Ünal Bournemouth 2 0 0 Jadon Sancho Chelsea 2 0 0 Christian Walton Ipswich 1 0 0 Jarell Quansah Liverpool 1 0 0 Caoimhín Kelleher Liverpool 1 0 0 Mark Travers Bournemouth 1 0 0 Harry Toffolo Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Adam Webster Brighton 1 0 0 Jake O'Brien Everton 1 0 0 Danilo Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Diego Carlos Aston Villa 1 0 0 Lukasz Fabianski West Ham 1 0 0 Andy Irving West Ham 1 0 0 Chadi Riad Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Marc Guiu Chelsea 1 0 0 Roméo Lavia Chelsea 1 0 0 Hamza Choudhury Leicester 1 0 0 Boubakary Soumaré Leicester 1 0 0 Roman Dixon Everton 1 0 0 Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 1 0 0 Yunus Konak Brentford 1 0 0 Séamus Coleman Everton 1 0 0 Maxwel Cornet Southampton 1 0 0 Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 1 0 0 Rasmus Højlund Man Utd 1 0 0

Full stats Powered by

Newcastle are already the most-fouled side in the league this sason, while Fulham are sixth for fouls committed.

The referee could be a bit better - Peter Bankes was slightly below average in terms of fouls awarded per game last season.

However, I'm encouraged by the fact that this will be his first Premier League game of the season, while he also produced 25 fouls in a recent League Cup tie between West Ham and Borunemouth - an unusually-high figure for that competition.

Let's back the fouls-related treble at around 9/25.50.