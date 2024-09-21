Saturday Football Tips: Profit by foul means with 9/2 Bet Builder
Our football props column has picked out a 9/2 fouls-based Bet Builder for what the odds suggest will be the most competitive Premier League match of the weekend...
Gordon v Tete match-up should produce fouls
Guimaraes fouled 3+ times in last 8 starts
Back fouls-based Bet Builder treble at 9/25.50
Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to the best bets here!
Fulham v Newcastle
Saturday 21 September, 15:00
According to the match odds, this should be the most competitive Premier League game of the weekend with little to split the teams in terms of price.
That's usually a good sign for cards and fouls backers and it's the latter I'm choosing to focus on here.
Certain match-ups often deliver fouls and I feel there's one worth looking at.
Leg 1: Anthony Gordon to be fouled 2+ times
Anthony Gordon has started the season in good form and is proving a tricky customer for opposition defenders with his runs, usually down the left.
He's drawn 2+ fouls in all four starts so far this season.
Leg 2: Kenny Tete to commit 2+ fouls
Here, he'll likely go up against Kenny Tete, whose foul tallies at Crven Cottage in 2024/25 have been 2-4. He's landed the 2+ fouls bet in three of his last five Premier League starts (all venues) and looks in for a tough afternoon here.
Admittedly, there is a chance Gordon could play more centrally with Alexander Isak a doubt but even if that happens, Harvey Barnes would be another tough opponent out on that side for Tete to deal with.
Leg 3: Bruno Guimaraes to be fouled 3+ times
Meanwhile, the league's most-fouled player of last season, Bruno Guimaraes, continues to draw in the fouls and he's now been fouled at least three times in his last eight club starts.
The Toon captain's tallies so far this season have been 3-4-6-6 - putting him back at the top of that particular tree (ahead of Gordon) - yet we are getting odds-against here.
English Premier League - Top 10 Fouls Won
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Fouls Won
|Fouls Won/90*
|Jaden Philogene
|Aston Villa
|2
|2
|10.6
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|2
|2
|5.8
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|3
|2
|5.3
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|5
|12
|5.3
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|5
|9
|5.2
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|5
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|4
|6
|5
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|3
|1
|4.5
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|5
|22
|4.4
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|5
|14
|4.4
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|3
|2
|4.1
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|4
|3
|4
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|1
|2
|4
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|2
|3.9
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|2
|5
|3.8
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|5
|17
|3.6
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|5
|4
|3.6
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|2
|1
|3.6
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|2
|1
|3.5
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|4
|11
|3.4
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|5
|10
|3.4
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|3
|3
|3.3
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|4
|2
|3.2
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|2
|2
|3.2
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|2
|1
|3.2
|André
|Wolves
|3
|6
|3.2
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|5
|5
|3.1
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|5
|15
|3.1
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|3
|6
|3.1
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|2
|2
|3.1
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|5
|9
|3
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|4
|4
|3
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|5
|3
|3
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|5
|11
|2.8
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|2.8
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|3
|2.8
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|5
|4
|2.7
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|4
|5
|2.7
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|2
|2.7
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|4
|1
|2.7
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|4
|6
|2.7
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|5
|11
|2.7
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|5
|1
|2.6
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|5
|9
|2.5
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|5
|11
|2.5
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|3
|1
|2.5
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|4
|8
|2.4
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|3
|3
|2.4
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|5
|11
|2.4
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|5
|8
|2.4
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|5
|8
|2.4
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|3
|5
|2.4
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|5
|11
|2.4
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|5
|9
|2.4
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|2.4
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|4
|6
|2.4
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|5
|7
|2.3
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|5
|11
|2.3
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|4
|8
|2.3
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|4
|4
|2.3
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|2
|4
|2.3
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|5
|10
|2.2
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|4
|7
|2.2
|Savinho
|Man City
|4
|7
|2.2
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|5
|8
|2.2
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|5
|11
|2.2
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|5
|11
|2.2
|James Justin
|Leicester
|5
|11
|2.2
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|2
|1
|2.2
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|5
|9
|2.2
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|4
|5
|2.2
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|3
|1
|2.1
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|2
|2
|2.1
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|5
|9
|2.1
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|5
|9
|2.1
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|4
|8
|2.1
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|3
|1
|2
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|5
|10
|2
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|3
|6
|2
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|1
|2
|2
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|3
|2
|2
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|4
|5
|2
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|5
|9
|1.9
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|4
|6
|1.9
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|5
|7
|1.9
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|2
|1
|1.9
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|5
|9
|1.9
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|4
|6
|1.8
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|5
|9
|1.8
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|5
|9
|1.8
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|5
|9
|1.8
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|4
|7
|1.8
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|5
|6
|1.8
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|5
|8
|1.7
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|4
|3
|1.7
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|2
|3
|1.7
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|3
|4
|1.7
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|5
|8
|1.7
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|4
|6
|1.7
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|5
|8
|1.6
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|5
|8
|1.6
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|5
|8
|1.6
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|5
|8
|1.6
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|5
|8
|1.6
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|5
|8
|1.6
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|4
|4
|1.6
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|2
|3
|1.6
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|5
|6
|1.6
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|5
|5
|1.6
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|3
|2
|1.6
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|5
|3
|1.5
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|5
|7
|1.5
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|5
|6
|1.5
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|3
|4
|1.5
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|5
|3
|1.5
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|2
|1
|1.5
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|5
|7
|1.5
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|3
|4
|1.5
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|3
|2
|1.5
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|2
|2
|1.4
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|5
|3
|1.4
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|7
|1.4
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.4
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|5
|7
|1.4
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|5
|7
|1.4
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|5
|7
|1.4
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|5
|7
|1.4
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|4
|4
|1.4
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|2
|1
|1.4
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|3
|2
|1.4
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|4
|3
|1.4
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|5
|3
|1.3
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|5
|3
|1.3
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|5
|6
|1.3
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|3
|1
|1.3
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|3
|3
|1.3
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|5
|5
|1.3
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|5
|4
|1.3
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|5
|3
|1.3
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|5
|6
|1.3
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|5
|6
|1.2
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|5
|5
|1.2
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|5
|5
|1.2
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|5
|3
|1.2
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|5
|5
|1.2
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|5
|6
|1.2
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|5
|5
|1.2
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|5
|4
|1.2
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|5
|3
|1.2
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|5
|5
|1.2
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|2
|2
|1.2
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|5
|5
|1.2
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|5
|5
|1.2
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|2
|1
|1.2
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|3
|2
|1.1
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|2
|1
|1.1
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|5
|4
|1.1
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|5
|3
|1.1
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|5
|3
|1.1
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|5
|5
|1.1
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|3
|3
|1.1
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|5
|4
|1.1
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|5
|4
|1.1
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|5
|5
|1.1
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|5
|4
|1
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|5
|3
|1
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|5
|5
|1
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|5
|4
|1
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|5
|4
|1
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|5
|3
|1
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|5
|5
|1
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|3
|3
|1
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|5
|5
|1
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|5
|5
|1
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|5
|5
|1
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|4
|4
|1
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|2
|2
|1
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|1
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|5
|4
|1
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|5
|4
|1
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|3
|1
|1
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|5
|4
|1
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|4
|2
|1
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|5
|3
|0.9
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|2
|1
|0.9
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|4
|3
|0.9
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|5
|3
|0.9
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|5
|4
|0.9
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|3
|1
|0.9
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|2
|1
|0.9
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|5
|4
|0.9
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|2
|1
|0.8
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|5
|4
|0.8
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|5
|1
|0.8
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|5
|4
|0.8
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|5
|4
|0.8
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|4
|2
|0.8
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|5
|4
|0.8
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|5
|4
|0.8
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|4
|3
|0.8
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|5
|4
|0.8
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|5
|4
|0.8
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|5
|4
|0.8
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|5
|4
|0.8
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|4
|2
|0.8
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|4
|2
|0.8
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|2
|1
|0.8
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|2
|1
|0.8
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|4
|3
|0.8
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|5
|2
|0.8
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|5
|3
|0.7
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|5
|3
|0.7
|Emerson
|West Ham
|5
|3
|0.7
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|5
|3
|0.7
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|3
|2
|0.7
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|4
|2
|0.7
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|5
|2
|0.6
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|5
|3
|0.6
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|3
|1
|0.6
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|4
|2
|0.6
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|5
|3
|0.6
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|5
|3
|0.6
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|5
|3
|0.6
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|5
|2
|0.6
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|5
|1
|0.6
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|5
|3
|0.6
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|5
|3
|0.6
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|5
|3
|0.6
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|5
|3
|0.6
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|5
|3
|0.6
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|5
|3
|0.6
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|3
|1
|0.6
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|3
|1
|0.6
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|3
|1
|0.6
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|5
|2
|0.6
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|4
|2
|0.6
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|5
|2
|0.5
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|4
|2
|0.5
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|1
|0.5
|José Sá
|Wolves
|2
|1
|0.5
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|2
|1
|0.5
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|2
|1
|0.5
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|2
|1
|0.5
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|2
|1
|0.5
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|0.5
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|5
|2
|0.5
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|5
|2
|0.4
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|5
|2
|0.4
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|4
|1
|0.4
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|5
|2
|0.4
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|4
|1
|0.4
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|5
|2
|0.4
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|5
|1
|0.4
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|5
|2
|0.4
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0.4
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|3
|1
|0.4
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|5
|2
|0.4
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|5
|2
|0.4
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|5
|2
|0.4
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|5
|2
|0.4
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|5
|2
|0.4
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|5
|2
|0.4
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|3
|1
|0.4
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|3
|1
|0.4
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|5
|1
|0.4
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|3
|1
|0.4
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|3
|1
|0.4
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|3
|1
|0.3
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|3
|1
|0.3
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|5
|1
|0.3
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|5
|1
|0.3
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|5
|1
|0.3
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|4
|1
|0.3
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|5
|1
|0.2
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|5
|1
|0.2
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|5
|1
|0.2
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|5
|1
|0.2
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|5
|1
|0.2
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|5
|1
|0.2
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|5
|1
|0.2
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|5
|1
|0.2
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|5
|1
|0.2
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|5
|1
|0.2
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|5
|1
|0.2
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|5
|1
|0.2
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|5
|1
|0.2
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|5
|1
|0.2
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|5
|1
|0.2
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|5
|1
|0.2
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|5
|0
|0
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|5
|0
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|5
|0
|0
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|5
|0
|0
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|5
|0
|0
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|5
|0
|0
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|5
|0
|0
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|5
|0
|0
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|5
|0
|0
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|5
|0
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|5
|0
|0
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|5
|0
|0
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|5
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|5
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|5
|0
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|5
|0
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|5
|0
|0
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|5
|0
|0
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|5
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|5
|0
|0
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|5
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|5
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|5
|0
|0
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|4
|0
|0
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|4
|0
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|4
|0
|0
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|4
|0
|0
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|4
|0
|0
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|4
|0
|0
|Beto
|Everton
|4
|0
|0
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|4
|0
|0
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|4
|0
|0
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|4
|0
|0
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|4
|0
|0
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|4
|0
|0
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|3
|0
|0
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|3
|0
|0
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|3
|0
|0
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|3
|0
|0
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|3
|0
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|3
|0
|0
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|3
|0
|0
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|3
|0
|0
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|3
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|3
|0
|0
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|3
|0
|0
|John Stones
|Man City
|3
|0
|0
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|3
|0
|0
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|3
|0
|0
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|3
|0
|0
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|3
|0
|0
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|0
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|2
|0
|0
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|2
|0
|0
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|James Garner
|Everton
|2
|0
|0
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|2
|0
|0
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|2
|0
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|1
|0
|0
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|1
|0
|0
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|1
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
Newcastle are already the most-fouled side in the league this sason, while Fulham are sixth for fouls committed.
The referee could be a bit better - Peter Bankes was slightly below average in terms of fouls awarded per game last season.
However, I'm encouraged by the fact that this will be his first Premier League game of the season, while he also produced 25 fouls in a recent League Cup tie between West Ham and Borunemouth - an unusually-high figure for that competition.
Let's back the fouls-related treble at around 9/25.50.
More Premier League: Saturday's football cheat sheet!
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 68pts
Returned: 87.72pts
P/L: +19.72pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
