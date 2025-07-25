Friday Football Tips: Back corner angle in Norway

Stromsgodset have lost 9 in a row

But visitors have impressive corner numbers

Back Bet Builder double at around 11/5 3.20

Fredrikstad v Stromsgodset

Friday 25 July, 18:00

Friday is one of those July days where there's not a lot going on in the football world.

However, there could be a corners angle in Norway's Eliteserien to profit from.

Struggling Stromsgodset have lost 12 of their 14 games so far, conceding 33 goals in the process.

They've also lost nine in a row in all competitions ahead of their trip to mid-table Fredrikstad, who could be opponents for Scottish club Hibernian in the next round of the Europa League.

They've also struggled of late, although they did beat Molde last time out at home, a side 11 points better off than Stromsgodset.

I'll put the hosts down for victory but the value appears to lie in backing the visitors to win corners.

For all their problems, they have been producing good corner numbers.

Five of their eight away games this season have seen them win at least five corners, while if you extend the period back to the end of the 2024 campaign, you find that's landed in seven of their last 11 on the road.

There's a reason for this, too. Stromsgodset like to get the ball wide and deliver it into the box - they average more than 24 crosses per game which is the highest such figure in the Eliteserien.

Fredrikstad's stats show they've conceded 5.4 corners per game on average so I'm happy to back 5+ Stromsgodset corners, alongside the home win.

The Bet Builder double pays around 11/53.20.