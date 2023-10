Scotland can celebrate qualifying for Euro 2024 in Lille as they play this high-profile friendly with France on Tuesday.

Les Bleus beat the Netherlands in their last game to also secure their qualification for next summer's European Championship so both sides can let their hair down somewhat.

Both sides will make changes after picking up injuries during recent games, with Didier Deschamps weighing up whether to both risking Kylian Mbappe and instead play the likes of Olivier Giroud and Ousmane Dembele.

Chelsea's Malo Gusto and Leipzig's Castello Lukeba are among those pushing for starts for the hosts, who may not take this game as seriously as the visitors.

Steve Clarke knows it's never too early to start trying to build confidence by beating quality opposition - and after losing to England in their last friendly he'll want to avoid three straight defeats.

So who will step up for the Scots with skipper Andy Robertson injured?

Scott McTominay thought he'd put Scotland into the Euros before his goal against Spain was controversially ruled out.

He's been a driving force for the Scots and since he's not starting much for Man Utd he'll have plenty of energy to put another big game in here.

Clarke should play a strong side from the start, and McTominay does lead Scotland with seven shots on target in Euro qualifying.

He's had three shots on target in his last three games, and should really had had another in Spain, so 13/82.62 for McTominay 1+ shot on target is worth taking.

John McGinn should line-up for the Scots too and he'll be taking a leadership role with Robertson out injured.

The Aston Villa man is always biting away in the tackle in midfield, and even if France aren't at full strength Scotland will be up for this one.

It could also be a pretty strong visiting crowd in Lille to cheer them on, so you should expect Scotland to tatke it to the French.

McGinn leads Scotland with 10 fouls in Euro qualifying, including three games with multiple fouls - all three of them home games but the atmosphere here could have a strong Scottish flavour.

We'll happily take 11/102.08 for McGinn 2+ fouls in this one.