France v Italy Tips: Theo for two legs in 2/1 Bet Builder

Hernandez has had 1+ shot in 9 of last 12 starts

Hernandez v Di Lornezo battle also worth following

Back three-legged Bet Builder at around 2/1 3.00

France v Italy

Friday 6 September, 19:45

The Nations League match of the day features two sides looking to bounce back from disappointing Euro 2024 campaigns.

France did actually make the semis in Germany but the pre-tournament favourites scored just four goals in six games as they struggled for a cutting edge.

Italy were worse, winning one of their four games (v Albania) and scoring only three times before a 2-0 dfeat to Switzerland in the last 16.

France, who have lost their all-time top scorer Olivier Giroud to retirement, have turned to Michael Olise as they look for more creative spark. The former Crystal Palace man is expected to start here in behind Kylian Mbappe. Olise shone at the Olympics where France won the silver medal.

As for Italy, they are able to recall Sandro Tonali after his ban, while one-time Everton flop Moise Kean is back in the squad up front. However, Nicolo Barella misses out.

One way France will likely look to attack is by getting Theo Hernandez up from left-back.

He has a good habit of getting into good positions in and around the box and has managed a shot in nine of his last 12 international starts so getting 4/61.67 here about a recurrence looks a decent play.

I'm also keen on Hernandez's likely battle with Giovanni Di Lorenzo down that side of the pitch.

Hernandez has been one of France's most-fouled players over the past couple of years and he's now drawn a foul in 12 of his last 13 starts.

That also makes the cut, although those who like the bigger prices should note he's also landed the 'fouled 2+ times' bet in his last six.

Di Lorenzo looks in for a difficult evening and he committed a foul in four of his five starts over the summer.

He's also made five fouls in his first three Serie A matches for Napoli this season so I'm happy to add him for 1+ foul.

That completes a three-legged Bet Builder which pays just over 2/13.00.