Sunday Football Tips: Fortaleza fancied in 11/2 shot

Fortaleza v Atletico Goianiense

SUnday 21 Jult

22:30 BST kick-off

Fortaleza are looking up after three wins on the spin and could even move into the top four if they can beat struggling Atletico Goianiense on Sunday night.

Atletico have lost the last four in a row and are winless in eight, sitting second-bottom they could well prop up the division at the end of this game week.

And so they don't travel to Castelao with much hope of getting a result - and that's exactly the way we see it going.

Pretty simple, but at 4/61.67 for the home win you just can;t ignore the fact that Fortalez should really win this comfortably if they're anywhere near their best.

They've not lost at home since March for starters, and of late they've rattled off eight straight wins - five of thise with clean sheets.

The visitors have won twice away from home in the league but both of those victories have come against fellow strugglers, aso there's nothing to suggest they can get anything from this one.

Argentina forward Juan Lucero is the pick in the anytime goalscorer market as he's on a great run of form with five goals in his last seven outings.

He's had 20 shots during that period and with secen Serie A goals this season he's got five more than anyone else in the Fortaleza squad.

So we'll back Lucero to score anytime at 7/52.40.

And for the visitors, the best way to keep them on side is by looking at the fouls market as they've reached double-digits in all but two league games this season and have recently given away 40 in their last three games alone.

And top of the offenders with 22 fouls is midfield man Rhaldney - who has given away multiple fouls in six league games this season with five of those being on the road.

So away from home against a team we expect to win comfortably we'll back Rhaldney for 2+ fouls again at 11/102.11.