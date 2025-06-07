Saturday Football Tips: Back a 7/1 Oranje treble as Dutch take on Finland
Paul Higham has a 7/18.00 Bet Builder running for Finland v Netherlands in World Cup qualifying, with an Oranje trio led by Cody Gakpo the big focus...
Dutch start World Cup campaign in Oslo
Oranje trio backed in 7/18.00 Bet Builder treble
Read Saturday's World Cup qualifier tipsheet
Finland v Netherlands
Saturday 7 June
19:45 kick-off
The Dutch are huge 1/41.25 favourites to start their World Cup qualifying campaign with a win against Finland in Oslo, and it's the visitors that we're focused on here.
Netherlands have the much better squad and after that agonising Nations League quarter-final defeat against Spain on penalties they'll be keen to put the record straight here.
So I expect problems for Finland and the Dutch to have plenty of the ball and especially for us plenty of shots.
Leg 1: Cody Gakpo 2+ shots on target
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo had two shots on target in the first leg against Spain, and he's 11/102.11 for 2+ shots on target here against vastly inferior opposition in Finland.
He's got five multiple shots on target games across the last Nations League campaign and Euro 2024 - and away at Finland offers him another prime opportunity to get attempts in on goal.
Leg 2: Denzel Dumfries 1+ shot on target
Denzel Dumfries is a player that pops up a lot in this column due to his production down that right side for both the Dutch and Inter Milan.
And he's been lethal for the Netherlands of late as he's actually scored in three of his last four outings - and at 4/15.00 anytime goalscorer it was tempting to roll the dice on him bagging yet again.
But instead I'll take the 5/42.25 on Dumfries for 1+ shot on target, which by his recent standards is very much his floor.
Leg 3: Tijjani Reijnders 3+ shots
Reijnders has also been a popular selection for our column this season, with his prolific stats in part helping to attract Man City.
Getting efforts in on goal has been his forte this season, with 131 attempts for club and country across the campaign - and 52 of them hitting the target.
He finished the season with three shots and had four in the Nations League quarter-final against Spain, while he tallied five against both Bosnia and Hungary recently and had another two in two games so he's always knocking on the door with this one.
Recommended bets
