FA Cup ties see lower card counts on average

Good ref and both teams in top half of fair-play table

Back 5/2 3.50 and 29/1 30.00 shots at Goodison Park

Everton v Crystal Palace

Wednesday 17 January, 19:45

Some of you will have read my FA Cup previews earlier this month which espoused the low-cards theory in the competition.

Basically, the cards-per-game average is lower than in the Premier League, to use an example.

Sadly, I didn't pick the right games, although the always tastily priced no-cards bet did land in a few matches, including the Wigan v Liverpool TV clash and Norwich v Bristol Rovers.

The latter pair replay on Wednesday but I like a low-carding referee to be involved so I'm swerving that tie and heading to Goodison Park.

Tony Harrington takes charge of the all-Premier League replay and he's shown just four cards across his two top-flight games this season.

As for his FA Cup record, that fits the bill nicely with under 2.5 cards landing in 11 of 19. There have been three games without a card in that series.

Moving on to the teams, who drew 0-0 at Selhurst Park almost two weeks ago, they are both in the top half of the Premier League fair play table.

In the original game was notable largely for Dominic Calvert-Lewin's sending off, although that was later rescinded. The other two cards in the contest were shown for a dive and dissent so it wasn't a dirty game.

The Bet Builder combining both the home and away side to have under 0.5 cards pays around 29/130.00.

Back both teams under 0.5 cards @ around 29/130.00 Bet now

However, we all know that it doesn't take much to go wrong there, so the safer option is to go under 2.5 cards at 5/23.50.

I'll put half the stake on each bet.