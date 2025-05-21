Wednesday Football Tips: Porro's price is nice for 9/1 Europa League final Bet Builder
Paul Higham's Bet Builder column for Wednesday has his best value player props double on a Tottenham duo to make a mark against Man Utd in the Europa League final in Bilbao.
-
Solanke the man to back for a Spurs goal
-
Porro a great price to hit the target
-
Back 9/110.00 double for Europa League final
Tottenham v Manchester United
Weds, May 21st, 20:00
Live on TNT Sports 1
What this will lack in quality should deliver in drama and importance to two of the worst sides in the Premier League, with a huge winner-takes-all showdown in Bilbao between Man Utd and Tottenham.
Either 16th or 17th in the Premier League, with 39 defeats between them, will bag a Eruopean trophy and coveted place in the Champions League - the other will have suffered an unmitigated disaster of a season.
There's usually goals when these two meet as well and the way they've both defended at times absolutely anything can happen here, let's see if we can take advantage...
Leg 1: Dominic Solanke to score anytime
Dominic Solanke will be the best centre forward on the pitch and even if Man Utd win this, they'll still struggle to keep him out - as they've done an awful job of it recently.
Solanke has scored in his last four games against Man Utd, five goals in all, and has also bagged five in the Europa League this season - including in both legs of the semi-final.
He's scored in his last three starts for Spurs and at 12/53.40 to score anytime he's my best bet for a goal in Bilbao.
Leg 2: Pedro Porro 1+ shot on target
I'm keeping this quite simple as I think the 13/53.60 price for Pedro Porro to have 1+ shot on target is a great bet and one of the best value plays of the game.
He loves to fly forward, Man Utd are vulnerable almost anywhere and Ange Postecoglu will send his side out full of energy and high pressing as he likes to do.
Porro has seven shots on target in the Europa League so far and he's had success against Man Utd already this season as he's hit the target in two previous meetings with the Red Devils in this campaign.
So another in the blood and thunder of a cup final seems a pretty simple ask to me - and at a nice price.
Recommended bets
