Tuesday Football Tips: Italians offer betting value in props markets

Caruso is Italy's leading shot-taker at Euros

Linari fouled in eight of last nine games for club & country

Back Bet Builder double at around 17/10 2.70

England v Italy

Tuesday 22 July, 20:00

Live on ITV1

It's long been the case in an England men's game and the same is true for this match involving their female counterparts - English players' odds are near always too short in the props markets.

As a case in point, take Lauren James, 1/4 for a shot on target in this Women's Euro semi-final. Yes, she's arguably this team's star player but the fact is she's landed this bet in only one of her four games at the tournament so far.

OK, England are 40/85 for the win but then that's also probably too short for a side who struggled for long periods to break down Sweden - they trailed 2-0 with 12 minutes to go. Now they face an Italy side who just beat Group A winners Norway and also troubled firm favourites Spain in their pool.

For me, the value for props punters involves siding with the Italians in some shape or form and I've got two suggestions.

The first is to back midfielder Arianna Caruso for 2+ shots.

She's already landed this bet against Norway, Spain and Belgium at Euro 2025. Indeed, she hit 3+ shots in each of those games.

Her team's leading shot-taker at the tournament, Caruso will get into the box on occasions and is often found lurking on the edge of the area from corners.

Odds of 8/111.73 about 2+ shots look decent.

I'll double that up with Elena Linari being fouled 1+ time.

The centre-back has been fouled in three of her four games so far in Switzerland.

If you go back to include the end of her domestic season with Roma, Linari has been fouled in eight of her last nine games for club and country.

England have been among the leading foulers at the tournament - averaging more than 10 per game to sit fourth on that list - and Alessia Russo's presence up front should ensure a physical battle. She committed three fouls in the quarter-final. There's also Michelle Agyemang to put herself about as a sub later in the game.

The two bets put together form a Bet Builder which pays around 17/102.70.