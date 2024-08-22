Thursday Football Tips: Get set for 4/1 card fest
There are plenty of reasons to expect cards in Thursday night's Brazil v Argentina battle in the Copa Sudamericana, according to our football props column...
-
Ref Roldan averaging 6.88 cards per game
-
Boca midfielder carded in 15 of 28 matches this season
-
Back Bet Builder cards double at around 4/15.00
-
Free Acca/Bet Builder offer returns this week!
Cruzeiro v Boca Juniors
Thursday 22 August, 01:30 (Fri, BST)
I mentioned a Brazil v Argentina clash briefly in Wednesday's column but sadly no card markets were available.
That's not the case on Thursday and this looks a game ready to turn into a card fest.
Leg 1: 7 or more cards
I've long noticed that the Brazil v Argentina club clashes produce high card counts and while I've not got long-term data to hand, I can say that last week's four such matches in the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana produced card totals of 8-7-7-2. There were seven when these two sides met.
This second leg is nicely poised with Boca 1-0 up so it promises to be highly competitive with a place in the second-tier Sudamericana - the equivalent of UEFA's Europa League - up for grabs.
Only two teams have picked up more cards in this competition this season than Boca, while they are also second in the cards table in their domestic competition.
Cruzeiro's figures aren't quite so good but they are far from poor either.
We've also got a high-carding referee with Colombia's Wilmar Roldan having produced 52 yellows and three reds in his eight CONMEBOL club appointments in 2024. That's an average of 6.88 cards per game. If that's too small a data sample, last season he averaged 6.27 in 15 matches across the two competitions.
Roldan has shown 7+ cards in six of those eight matches. That, plus the teams involved, makes 7 or more cards look decent at 13/102.30.
Leg 2: Guillermo Fernandez to be shown a card
If that is to land, then there's a real chance that Boca's Guillermo 'Pol' Fernandez is among the recipients.
He's been carded in 15 of his 28 appearances this season, pure data which suggests he should be odds-on here.
We're actually getting 7/42.75 about the midfield enforcer and, given the referee, I think that's worth backing.
The Bet Builder double weighs in at just under 4/15.00.
Jones Knows: Premier League notebook for MD2
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 38pts
Returned: 26.23pts
P/L: -11.77pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Jones Knows Premier League Notebook: Back Brighton to smash Man Utd in a corner race
-
Football Betting Tips
2024-25 Bundesliga Outright Tips: 11/4 Leverkusen can retain their crown, St Pauli to go straight back down
-
Football Betting Tips
Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds: Back Owls at evens to avoid defeat
-
Football Betting Tips
Thursday Football Tips: Get set for 4/1 card fest
-
Football Betting Tips
Betfair's 90 Minute Payout: Over 5k Inter Milan bets saved despite 2-2 draw