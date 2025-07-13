Chelsea v PSG: Back Blues' stars to create 13/2 Bet Builder

Pedro full of confidence after SF brace

Gusto in for a busy night down Chelsea right

Back shots and fouls in 13/2 7.50 Bet Builder

Chelsea v Paris Saint-Germain

Sunday 13 July, 20:00

Live on 5 and DAZN

The opening weekend of the 2025/26 campaign landed this column a winner on Saturday.

Twenty-four hours on and it's back to 2024/25 - the final game of the men's football season will take place in New Jersey.

The jury remains out of FIFA's revamped Club World Cup which has eaten into another summer and denied several European clubs a traditional pre-season.

Yet it will bring huge financial rewards to many, including these two finalists. Fans and players could probably have done without the last month but the bean counters at Stamford Bridge will have been delighted with how things have panned out.

On Sunday, PSG, still without suspended duo Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez, will start worthy favourites as they look to add the world title to their European crown.

However, while they have beaten Bayern Munich and Real Madrid with something to spare in the last two rounds, there's a chance they are too short here at 8/151.53.

The bookies will have taken full notice of their 4-0 demolition of Real but it should be remembered they were helped on their way by some truly shambolic defending by the Spanish.

They now face a young, vibrant Chelsea team which may not be getting the respect they deserve.

Key goals have been ticked off in the past few months - Champions League qualification, European Conference League success - and now they stand one win away from becoming champions of the world.

Enzo Maresca's men arrive at this final having won 13 of their last 15 matches and I suspect they will be relishing this test against the very best.

If you do sign up to the theory that this isn't a done deal and that Chelsea are capable of at least keeping this highly competitive, it's worth looking at how they might do that.

I'll start with striker Joao Pedro, who scored both goals in the semi-final win over Fluminense in what was his first start since joining from Brighton.

The nature of those goals is key for me - two cracking strikes, ones which should have raised confidence sky high.

He'll surely be ready to try his luck from distance again here, given the opportunity, and I'm happy to base our Bet Builder on the Brazilian having 2+ shots.

For a touch of value in the shots markets, let's also try Malo Gusto to have 1+ shot.

That's occurred in four of the full-back's last five appearances in this competition.

He's a player who will also shoot from distance and if Chelsea are struggling to break PSG down, it's not hard to envisage the Frenchman going for glory from long range.

Finally, I also want Gusto onside in the fouls market.

He's in for a tough time down the Chelsea right with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and raiding full-back Nuno Mendes both in his sights.

They are PSG's most-fouled players at the tournament thus far and so I'm a little surprised to see Gusto at odds-against to commit multiple fouls, especially given he's already managed this in two of the three knockout rounds.

Put the three legs together and you get a Bet Builder which pays around 13/27.50. A fourth winner of the week would be nice...