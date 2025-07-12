Club World Cup Final Tips: Back 11/4 Bet Builder with shrewd Khvicha Kvaratskhelia shots angle

PSG defence is an underrated beast

Chelsea v PSG

Sunday 13 July, 20:00

Is there any stopping this PSG juggernaught?

To beat a team with such flawless aspects to their game like PSG, Chelsea, who are 3.7511/4 to lift the trophy, are are going to have to do three things: make sure they bring their most ruthless finishing to the table, defend with exemplary organisation and hope their goalkeeper makes save-after-save.

Two of those three aspects look achievable.

Chelsea are capable of creating big moments against top teams and they showed at times during their Premier League run-in that they can defend properly as a unit when under pressure.

However, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is the problem.

You don't win major honours with such an error-prone and inconsistent man between the sticks.

At this tournament he's looked miles off the level required and has been quite fortunate to have only conceded five goals in the six games. PSG are going to keep him busy and he's shown time-after-time that he's not up to this elite level.

PSG are 1.351/3 on the Betfair Exchange for good reason - it's a price too short to officially get involved with but Luis Enrique's beautifully relentless team are expected to do this business quite comfortably.

Those looking to back a pro-PSG angle should be alerted to the prospect of the Champions League winners beating Chelsea without conceding.

There is 15/82.88 being dangled by the Betfair Sportsbook which looks a generous price considering how efficient and dedicated PSG are to the art of defending.

Their whole ethos of defending starts with the attackers, who press hard and fast and it takes a very savvy team to get through that first line of defence.

And when they need to defend their box, they defend their box.

Led my Marquinhos, who is so positionally aware, this is a defensive unit that has kept seven clean sheets in their last eight matches meaning their only blip came in the 1-0 defeat to Botafogo.

If the win to nil price doesn't tickle your pickle then both teams to score 'no' is 23/202.15 - a bet, as alluded to above, has landed in PSG's last eight games. Finals usually are cagey occasions fuelled by jeopardy and even though PSG aren't a team to get affected by an occasion, Chelsea will want to make this a grind of a game played at a slow tempo. The price is simply too big.

Kvaratskhelia to get the shots in early

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, eh?

I want some of what he eats for breakfast as he's a phenomenal athlete and such a wizard with the ball at his feet. The flying winger has been thriving in this heat whilst others have been flagging and he's looked in top form.

He is expected to play a huge role down the left flank once again where a potential match-up with Malo Gusto should have the PSG man licking his lips. With PSG expected to fast start in this one, something Enrique demands, there is hope Kvaratskhelia can continue his run of having at least two first half shots in his last seven starts for PSG (Real Madrid, Bayern, Inter, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle and Inter Miami).

It's a feat he also achieved in both Champions League legs against Liverpool and in the home fixture with Aston Villa.

It's a bet that has been doing me a nice turn over this tournament and even though the prices are shrinking slightly closer to the true price, it's still worth taking here at 8/111.73. For my official play I'm looking the look of using the Bet Builder to take the both teams to score 'no' price and adding the Kvaratskhelia angle into the mix to generate an 11/43.75 shot to attack. That's nice.