Friday Football Tips: Chelsea to keep the cards coming in 2/1 Bet Builder

Chelsea received 2+ cards in 16 of last 18 PL games

Strong data for Colwill & Fernandez foul bets

Back three-legged Bet Builder at north of 2/1 3.00

Chelsea v Manchester United

Friday 16 May, 20:15

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

There have been some great Chelsea v Manchester United battles down the years.

For the younger readers, some were actually crucial matches in a title race. Honest.

This one certainly doesn't fall into that category.

United would be in a genuine relegation battle if one of the three promoted teams had been competent. Instead, they come into this solely focused on Wednesday's Europa League final which could save their season. As a result, it's hard to know who will play at Stamford Bridge.

For Chelsea, this is much more important - they need three points as they look to nail down Champions League football next season. Win their final two games and they will be in.

They will attempt to claim those victories without the suspended Nicolas Jackson but the rest of the XI will be as strong as possible.

My focus will therefore be on the Blues and while Thursday's data-based bet failed by one foul, I'm sticking with the numbers again here.

First, let's go with Chelsea over 1.5 cards.

This has landed in 16 of their last 18 Premier League games with the Blues the most-carded team in the top flight this season.

While the case can be made for them to win this comfortably, I feel it's much more likely to be a nervy night for the hosts given the stakes involved. In addition, the last thing United will want heading into next week's final is a heavy loss, no matter who plays - and it sounds like Ruben Amorim will be fielding a pretty strong side.

I reckon that means a fairly tight game and it's not hard to envisage Chelsea adopting a win-at-all-costs approach, certainly if they have a lead to protect going into the last 20 minutes.

There's also a scenario where they get ratty if things aren't going their way.

Add in the referee, Chris Kavanagh, being slightly above the league average for producing cards and this looks decent at 4/61.67.

I'll add Levi Colwill to commit a foul.

The Chelsea defender has managed that in nine of his last 10 in the Premier league, with five of those games seeing him commit multiple fouls.

Finally, let's put Enzo Fernandez to be fouled into our Bet Builder.

The Argentine has drawn a foul in 19 of his last 20 Chelsea appearances.

Including the midfielder in our Bet Builder, takes the price above 2/13.00.

Once more, the numbers look good. We were data-busted on Thursday; let's hope for better this time.