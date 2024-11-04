Monday Football Tips: Focus on fouls in 15/2 La Liga treble

Not many goals expected but plenty of fouls as Celta host Getafe

Three players prolific in recent games in fouls markets

Back a 15/2 8.50 Bet Builder treble based on best stats

Celta Vigo v Getafe

Monday 4 November, 20:00 kick-off

Live on Premier Sports 1 & LaLiga TV

Successive defeats have put a spanner in the works of a decent start for Celta Vigo, but they're favourites to get back to winning ways when they host Getafe on Monday night.

The visitors have had three straight draws ahead of their trip north, meaning they've still got just the one win this season, but they're unbeaten in the last five head-to-head meetings and have lost just one of their last eight trips to the Estadio de Balaidos.

And with the Getafe having the joint fewest goals scored (8) and second-fewest goals conceded (9) it doesn't look like a shootout on paper - but there should be plenty of nervous energy and intent so to me that equals plenty of action in the fouls markets.

The stats are looking pretty good to say it's worth backing Borja Iglesias for 2+ fouls at 10/111.91 with the Celta Vigo forward regularly landing this bet of late.

He's tallied two fouls in his last three outings, four of the last five and five of his last six starts - so there's not much more he could do to sell himself on this one.

There's no problem with Celta being at home either as he's hit the two fouls mark in three of his last four games on home soil.

There's just as convincing a case for us to back Iago Aspas to be fouled 2+ times here too - even at a much shorter price of 2/51.40.

He's been fouled in nine out of his 10 appearances this season, and in every one of his eight starts, of which seven have been multiple fouls.

So this bet has landed seven times out of eight overall, and in each one of his last six starts, so although it's short it's still well worth inclusion.

There's sometimes a danger of getting a touch too greedy when compiling Bet Builders, and for a safer play you can add Bertug Yildirim for 2+ fouls at 8/111.73 for a treble that rounds out at about 7/24.50.

But the 22-year-old Turkish forward has been pretty prolific of late in terms of giving away fouls so we're pushing the boat out and adding him for 3+ fouls at 23/103.30.

Yildirim has given away four fouls in each of this last three games for Getafe - and has landed this bet five times in all this season from just eight La Liga starts.

That's a pretty good strike rate and one hard to ignore.