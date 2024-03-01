Celta Vigo v Almeria: Gain in Spain with 9/1 Bet Builder

Celta star in new position has had 1+ SOT in 6 of last 8

Almeria duo look good for fouls with picky ref

Back three-legged Bet Builder at 9/1 10.00

Celta Vigo v Almeria

Friday 1 March, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Viaplay Sports Online

Friday night's action in La Liga comes from the lower reaches of the table.

Celta sit 17th, just three points outside the relegation zone, but they will be confident of victory here, given they will be facing rock-bottom Almeria, a team without a win this season.

Unsurprisingly, only one team has given up more shots than the visitors so far in 2023/24 and with that in mind, one Celta player immediately looks of interest.

Luca de la Torre has had a shot on target in six of his last eight appearances, a period which largely co-incides with his move from a central-midfield role to a more forward-thinking on the wing.

I'm not convinced the layers have taken note and 7/52.40 about him having another SOT at home to the league's worst side is worth adding to our Bet Builder.

I'm also keen on the fouls market.

Both sides are in the top half of La Liga's fouls-committed table, while referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez is a good appointment on this front.

He has the fourth highest average for fouls per game - 28.54 being well above the league average of 26.2The two players I like are both in the Almeria midfield, namely Lucas Robertone and Iddrisu Baba.

Robertone has committed 2+ fouls in each of his last five starts and sits inside the league's top 40 for tackles per game.

Baba is a member of the top 30 and he's delivered at least two fouls in six of his nine starts.

Both men started last week's 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid, so you'd expect hem to keep their spots in the XI.

That result showed Almeria aren't pushovers, despite their lowly position. Indeed, that was their third successive draw so this game should be competitive, thus enhancing the chance of fouls.

A look through Celta's recent games also shows plenty of fouls from opponents operating in central areas so both Robertone and Baba make the Bet Builder.

The three legs combine to give us a price of 9/110.00 which looks more than fair.