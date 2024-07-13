Canada v Uruguay: Follow the trends for 10/1 punt

Third-place game should be open and produce goals

Canada v Uruguay

Saturday 13 July, 01:00 (Sun, BST)

Live on Premier Sports 1

Football Saturdays don't come a great deal quieter than the ones in mid-July - at least if you ignore friendlies, something I'm certainly prepared to do from a betting perspective.

There is, however, the Copa America third-place play-off taking place in the US, a game which has some interesting trends on which I'm going to base a bet.

You'd be forgiven for ignoring the third-place game at the World Cup but for those who do follow it, you'll know it's one which has often delivered goals.

The same can be said of the Copa America play-off.

So far this century, six of the eight matches have seen over 2.5 goals, while four have gone over the 3.5 line.

Both of these sides have an attacking philosophy, albeit is ultimately hasn't proved successful.

Most Premier League followers will know how Marcelo Bielsa's teams play and Uruguay managed nine goals in the group stage before their semi-final elimination at the hands of Colombia.

Jesse Marsch's Canada have also tried to play and while they've not been rewarded on the goals front, an open game here, when the pressure is very much off, can see them contribute to the tally.

Over 2.5 goals makes it onto the betslip.

Cards have also featured heavily in previous third-place matches - don't subscribe to the theory that referees, or the teams, go easy in this game.

Both teams to have 2+ cards has landed in seven of those eight third-placed games down the years and, in Canada, we have the tournament's most-carded side.

Uruguay haven't been to the fore on the card front but they are second in terms of fouls committed and certainly showed their anger at the end of their semi-final loss.

After disappointing in that contest, they may feel they have something to prove here and I'm prepared to add this element to the Bet Builder too.

The referee, Colombia's Alexis Herrera, look decent enough.

He's produced 22 cards in his last three international appointments, one of which involved Uruguay, who he showed three cards to.

To really bump the price up, let's also back a red card in he game.

This is undoubtedly the most risky element but it's notable that there's been a sending off in four of those eight third-placed games this century. To make the stat better, it's actually four of the last six.

For a game that supposedly 'means nothing', that's a very high number.

Throw in the high-carded Canadians and a Uruguay side who had a player sent off in their quarter-final win over Brazil, and that also makes the cut.

Put the legs together into one Bet Builder and you get a price north of 10/111.00.