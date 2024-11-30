Brentford v Leicester: Shoot for profit with 4/1 Bet Builder

Wissa and Pinnock can test leaky Leicester defence

Buonanotte a fouls magnet

Back Bet Builder treble at around 4/1 5.00

Brentford v Leicester

Saturday 30 November, 15:00

Awful runs, like the one I've had this week, are frankly pretty embarrassing when this is your profession.

But the most frustrating thing is when you know you are winning personal bets on a regular basis but are totally unable to reproduce it when it really matters, ie on these pages.

I have no doubt that part of the reason is my personal approach, almost entirely, involves backing singles, something you can't do in a Bet Builder column.

However, in this game I'm going to turn to three bets which I've backed on numerous occasions this season, profiting on several occasions, hoping that they can combine for a winning multiple.

First up, I'm going to back Yoane Wissa for 3+ shots.

Now playing at centre forward for the Bees following Ivan Toney's summer departure, he's scored in his last five home Premier League games, netting seven times in total so far this season.

While he's not been hitting the 3+ line that regularly, it's notable that he managed four shots against Ipswich and six against Southampton here.

Now another straggler turns up at the Gtech Community Stadium and it's worth noting that only two sides have conceded more shots than Leicester in the 2024/25 Premier League.

With that in mind, Wissa gets the nod.

I also like Ethan Pinnock in the shots market and will back the centre-back for 1+ shot.

He's a big threat from set-plays and the Jamaican has now had a shot in eight of his last 17 starts.

Again, Leicester's defending leaves a lot to be desired in such situations - they've conceded more shots than anyone from set-pieces so far.

Finally, let's also back Facundo Buonanotte to be fouled 2+ times.

I've mentioned the Argentine regarding this market previously this season - and for good reason.

He's now landed this bet in seven of his nine starts, a run which follows on from last season when he drew 2.7 fouls per 90 minutes for parent club Brighton.

The three legs combine for a 4/15.00 Bet Builder. We could certainly do with a winner...