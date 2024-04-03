Brentford v Brighton: Backing goals in 13/2 Bet Builder

Two entertaining sides clash on Wednesday

Brentford v Brighton

Wednesday 3 April

19:30 kick-off

Brentford are a bit of a mystery this season with just seven wins all campaign they're not quite out of relegation trouble but they shouldn't really be anywhere near.

Ivan Toney's suspension and injuries haven't helped, with a similar story at Brighton as Roberto De Zerbi's options have been limited at times due to lack of numbers.

Thomas Frank's side have faced a shocker of a run at home with Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Man Utd the last four visitors - but they were unlucky not to beat Chelsea and absolutely battered Man Utd before having to settle for a draw.

The Seagulls still have Europe in their sights despite some disappointing results - including losing six of last seven away games in all competitions.

And after having to put in a big shift in defeat at Anfield on Sunday they may not have too much left in the tank heading to west London.

These two both rank in the top five for games with both teams scoring this season, so it's no surprise it's 1/21.50 for both teams to score again here.

We all know how these sides play now, they'll take it to each other and this, on paper at least, should be a really good game.

And a game with a few goals in.

He's odds-on at 4/51.80 for a goal or assist but watching how Ivan Toney played against Man Utd you can't help but back him to have a hand in a goal.

He's got five goals and an assist in his 12 games this season and he's fresh as a daisy with plenty in his legs after his long suspension.

I fancy Toney to fill his boots at the end of the season - starting on Wednesday.

Danny Welbeck's thunderbolt at Anfield made it goals in back-to-back games and nobody's been as dangerous for Brighton as him recently.

He's hit the target in 12 of his last 16 games, and recorded four games with multiple shots on target - so we'll back him at 5/23.50 for 2+ shots on target at Brentford.

Welbeck's had plenty of attempts in recent games, with 3+ in three of his last four games, and those being against Liverpool and Roma so against an open Brentford side he's got every chance.

