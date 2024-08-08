Bet of the Day

Thursday Football Tips: Zalazar offers value in 7/1 Bet Builder

A view of the Estadio Municipal de Braga
A view of Braga's famous 'quarry' stadium which will host Servette on Thursday

Our football props column's search for value takes in the Europa League qualifiers on Thursday with a Braga player looking a big price to find the net.

Braga v Servette
Thursday 8 August, 20:30

Braga have challenged Portugal's traditional 'Big Three' regularly in recent seasons and certainly have potential in this season's Europa League.

They have finished in the top four in 13 of the last 15 seasons, muscling in on the top three in four of them, including two of the last five.

Leg 1: Both teams to score

A key recent feature has been their attacking verve - in each of the last two seasons they've topped 70 goals, although keeping them out has proved more difficult.

Last season they conceded 50 as their games averaged 3.56 goals each - only champions Sporting had a high such number.

Both teams to score landed in 68% of their Primera Liga games - a league high - and that's a path I'm heading down for this one.

They may have kept two clean sheets in their opening Europa League tie against minnows Maccabi Petah Tikva but recent high-profile friendlies against Rayo Vallecano and Anderlecht saw both teams find the net.

Servette are four games into their domestic campaign, winning three, but all four have seen BTTS land and they should be able to cause that shaky Braga backline a problem or two.

Leg 2: Rodrigo Zalazar to score

My value pick here comes in the goalscorer markets where Braga's Rodrigo Zalazar looks a chunky price to score at any time.

The midfielder netted in both legs against Maccabi - notably he took a penalty in the first leg - to continue an impressive scoring streak which began during the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Zalazar scored eight times in his last 25 appearances of last season, averaging a goal every 182 minutes.

Those raw numbers certainly suggest he should be shorter than 9/25.50 to score in this contest, one for which his team are 2/51.40 favourites to win.

A Zalazar goal, coupled with both teams to score, pays north of 7/18.00.

It's worth a punt.

Recommended Bet

Back BTTS & Zalazar to score

SBK7/1

EFL Championship: Check out Mark O'Haire's 1-24 predictions!

Recommended bets

Column P/L 2024/25

Staked: 24pts
Returned: 22.9pts
P/L: -1.1pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

England

England v Republic of Ireland: Stick with 8/5 Bellingham & back 5/1 Irish treble

  • Paul Higham
Lee Carsley points his finger on the pitch ahead of an England game
Internationals

Sunday Nations League Tips: Austrian bet that landed in last game pays 5/2

  • Dan Fitch
Ralf Rangnick.
UEFA Nations League

England v Republic of Ireland Bet Builder Tips: Back 9/2 Sam Szmodics shots angle

  • Lewis Jones
Sam Szmodics can hit the target for Ireland

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    England v Republic of Ireland: Stick with 8/5 Bellingham & back 5/1 Irish treble

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Sunday Nations League Tips: Austrian bet that landed in last game pays 5/2

  3. Football Betting Tips

    England v Republic of Ireland Bet Builder Tips: Back 9/2 Sam Szmodics shots angle

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Italy v France Tips: It's time for a 4/1 Frat party!

  5. Football Betting Tips

    England v Republic of Ireland: Three Lions tipped to roar at Wembley, including a 4/1 Player Special

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Chelsea v Arsenal focus

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

The Rodri effect

  • Editor