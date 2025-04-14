Bournemouth v Fulham: 10/1 Bet Builder double looks tasty
Our football props column has a 10/111.00 Bet Builder for Monday night's Premier League game between Bournemouth and Fulham...
-
Evanilson has scored in 5 of his last 6 games
-
Semenyo carded in 9 of 30 PL matches
-
Back Bet Builder double at around 10/111.00
Bournemouth v Fulham
Monday 14 April, 20:00
Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event
With no win in eight (if you exclude the penalty shoot-out against Wolves), Bournemouth's season is in danger of ebbing away.
Yet are things really that bad?
A win here would take them back into eighth place, which could well be enough to qualify for Europe, while recent underlying data certainly suggests the Cherries are playing better than the results obtained.
Since the start of February, Bournemouth have collected just five Premier League points but their expected points total is up at 11.92. That is by far the widest margin between the two figures in the division.
Over the same period, Fulham have won 15 points but their expected figure is just 10.19.
Essentially, those numbers show Bournemouth have been a tad unfortunate in terms of chance conversion at both ends (with Fulham having rather more luck) and that it wouldn't take a great deal for things to change.
Leg 1: Evanilson to score
Only two teams have had more shots this season and while the expected figures suggest Bournemouth have been missing chances of late, one man who has been finding the net is Evanilson.
The Brazilian enjoying the best spell of his Bournemouth career, scoring six times in his last six games. He's found the net in five of those matches and, with Justin Kluivert a doubt for this one, he may well be the main target in terms of scoring chances again here.
While Fulham are on the up and eyeing one of those European berths themselves, their defence has been far from watertight.
An impressive win over Liverpool last week still saw them concede twice. That was also the case at Arsenal and Brighton in recent away games, while they shipped three in FA Cup defeat to Crystal Palace.
In a team which is creating chances, I like the look of Evanilson to continue his goalscoring streak - he's 9/52.80 to net in this contest.
Leg 2: Antoine Semenyo to be shown a card
For a tasty-priced double, let's also back Antoine Semenyo to be carded at 16/54.20.
Only three players have picked up more cards than Semenyo so far this season - he's received nine in his 30 appearances, including four in his last seven.
He's Bournemouth's leading fouler, committing 1.94 per game, and interestingly he was booked by Michael Oliver for persistent fouling against Brighton in February.
You guessed it, Oliver is the man with the whistle for this game, too.
English Premier League - Top 5 Cards
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Yellow
|Red
|Total
|Cards/90*
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|24
|12
|0
|12
|0.6
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|29
|9
|1
|10
|0.4
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|25
|10
|0
|10
|0.5
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|21
|10
|0
|10
|0.6
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|31
|9
|0
|9
|0.3
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|30
|9
|0
|9
|0.3
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|30
|9
|0
|9
|0.3
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|9
|0
|9
|0.4
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|26
|9
|0
|9
|0.4
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|31
|8
|0
|8
|0.3
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|30
|8
|0
|8
|0.3
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|29
|8
|0
|8
|0.3
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|29
|8
|0
|8
|0.3
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|29
|7
|1
|8
|0.3
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|29
|7
|1
|8
|0.3
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|28
|8
|0
|8
|0.4
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|28
|8
|0
|8
|0.4
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|28
|8
|0
|8
|0.4
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|27
|8
|0
|8
|0.5
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|27
|7
|1
|8
|0.3
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|26
|8
|0
|8
|0.3
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|25
|8
|0
|8
|0.7
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|24
|8
|0
|8
|0.4
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|23
|8
|0
|8
|0.5
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|30
|7
|0
|7
|0.2
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|29
|7
|0
|7
|0.3
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|29
|7
|0
|7
|0.3
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|29
|7
|0
|7
|0.3
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|28
|7
|0
|7
|0.3
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|28
|7
|0
|7
|0.3
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|28
|7
|0
|7
|0.3
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|27
|6
|1
|7
|0.3
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|27
|6
|1
|7
|0.4
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|27
|7
|0
|7
|0.3
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|27
|7
|0
|7
|0.5
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|27
|7
|0
|7
|0.3
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|26
|6
|1
|7
|0.3
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|25
|7
|0
|7
|0.3
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|25
|6
|1
|7
|0.4
|Joachim Andersen
|Fulham
|23
|6
|1
|7
|0.3
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|22
|7
|0
|7
|0.4
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|21
|7
|0
|7
|0.4
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|7
|0
|7
|0.4
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|7
|0
|7
|0.5
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|31
|6
|0
|6
|0.2
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|31
|6
|0
|6
|0.2
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|30
|6
|0
|6
|0.2
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|30
|5
|1
|6
|0.2
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|30
|6
|0
|6
|0.2
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|30
|6
|0
|6
|0.3
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|29
|6
|0
|6
|0.3
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|29
|5
|1
|6
|0.2
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|29
|6
|0
|6
|0.3
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|29
|6
|0
|6
|0.4
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|29
|6
|0
|6
|0.2
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|28
|6
|0
|6
|0.3
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|28
|6
|0
|6
|0.2
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|27
|6
|0
|6
|0.3
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|27
|6
|0
|6
|0.3
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|27
|6
|0
|6
|0.3
|Jordan Ayew
|Leicester
|26
|6
|0
|6
|0.4
|André
|Wolves
|26
|6
|0
|6
|0.3
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|25
|6
|0
|6
|0.3
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|25
|6
|0
|6
|0.4
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|25
|6
|0
|6
|0.3
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|24
|6
|0
|6
|0.3
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|23
|6
|0
|6
|0.5
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|22
|6
|0
|6
|0.3
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|20
|6
|0
|6
|0.4
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|18
|5
|1
|6
|0.4
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|31
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|31
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|30
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|30
|3
|2
|5
|0.2
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|30
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|30
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|29
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|29
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|29
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|29
|4
|1
|5
|0.2
|James Justin
|Leicester
|29
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|29
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|28
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|28
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|28
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|27
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|27
|4
|1
|5
|0.3
|Emerson
|West Ham
|27
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|27
|4
|1
|5
|0.2
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|26
|5
|0
|5
|0.6
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|26
|5
|0
|5
|0.4
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|25
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|25
|5
|0
|5
|0.3
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|25
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|25
|5
|0
|5
|0.3
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|22
|5
|0
|5
|0.3
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|20
|5
|0
|5
|0.4
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|20
|5
|0
|5
|0.4
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|19
|5
|0
|5
|0.4
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|18
|5
|0
|5
|0.3
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|5
|0
|5
|0.3
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|17
|5
|0
|5
|0.6
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|13
|5
|0
|5
|0.7
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|31
|4
|0
|4
|0.1
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|31
|3
|1
|4
|0.2
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|31
|4
|0
|4
|0.1
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|31
|4
|0
|4
|0.1
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|31
|4
|0
|4
|0.1
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|30
|4
|0
|4
|0.1
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|30
|4
|0
|4
|0.1
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|30
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|30
|4
|0
|4
|0.1
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|29
|3
|1
|4
|0.2
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|29
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|29
|3
|1
|4
|0.1
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|29
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|28
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|28
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|28
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|27
|3
|1
|4
|0.2
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|27
|4
|0
|4
|0.1
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|26
|3
|1
|4
|0.3
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|26
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|25
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|25
|3
|1
|4
|0.2
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|24
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|24
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Eddie Nketiah
|Crystal Palace
|22
|3
|1
|4
|0.5
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|21
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|21
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|21
|4
|0
|4
|0.3
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|4
|0
|4
|0.3
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|3
|1
|4
|0.6
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|20
|3
|1
|4
|0.5
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|20
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|19
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|19
|4
|0
|4
|0.7
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|19
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|19
|4
|0
|4
|0.3
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|19
|4
|0
|4
|0.3
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|18
|4
|0
|4
|0.3
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|4
|0
|4
|0.3
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|4
|0
|4
|0.6
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|17
|4
|0
|4
|0.4
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|17
|3
|1
|4
|0.4
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|16
|3
|1
|4
|0.3
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|16
|2
|2
|4
|0.4
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|16
|4
|0
|4
|0.4
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|14
|4
|0
|4
|0.3
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|13
|2
|2
|4
|0.4
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|13
|4
|0
|4
|0.4
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|12
|4
|0
|4
|0.4
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|11
|4
|0
|4
|0.7
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|11
|4
|0
|4
|0.4
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|10
|4
|0
|4
|0.4
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|31
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|31
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|31
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|30
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|30
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|30
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|29
|2
|1
|3
|0.1
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|29
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|29
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|28
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|28
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|27
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|27
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|27
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|26
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|26
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|26
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|25
|3
|0
|3
|0.5
|Savinho
|Man City
|25
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|25
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|24
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|24
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|24
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|24
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|24
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|24
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|24
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|23
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|23
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|22
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|21
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Ederson
|Man City
|21
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|21
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|21
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|20
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|19
|2
|1
|3
|0.6
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|19
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Julio Enciso
|Ipswich
|19
|3
|0
|3
|0.4
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|18
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|18
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|18
|3
|0
|3
|0.4
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|18
|2
|1
|3
|0.2
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|17
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|17
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|16
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|16
|3
|0
|3
|0.5
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|15
|3
|0
|3
|0.5
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|James Garner
|Everton
|14
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|Axel Disasi
|Aston Villa
|12
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|3
|0
|3
|2.2
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|10
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Everton
|9
|3
|0
|3
|0.6
|Nico González
|Man City
|6
|3
|0
|3
|0.6
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|31
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|31
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|31
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|31
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|31
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|31
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|31
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|29
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|29
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|28
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|28
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|28
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|28
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|28
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|26
|1
|1
|2
|0.1
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|26
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|26
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|26
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|26
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|26
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|25
|1
|1
|2
|0.1
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|25
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|25
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|24
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|José Sá
|Wolves
|24
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|24
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|24
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Southampton
|23
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Beto
|Everton
|23
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|23
|2
|0
|2
|0.3
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|23
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|23
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Marcus Rashford
|Aston Villa
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|21
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|20
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|20
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|20
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|20
|2
|0
|2
|0.3
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Chelsea
|20
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|19
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|19
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|19
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|19
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|17
|2
|0
|2
|0.3
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|17
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|2
|0
|2
|0.5
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|16
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|15
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|15
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|14
|2
|0
|2
|0.4
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|14
|2
|0
|2
|0.3
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|14
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|13
|2
|0
|2
|0.5
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|13
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|13
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|12
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|2
|0
|2
|0.5
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|11
|2
|0
|2
|2.1
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|11
|2
|0
|2
|0.4
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|2
|0
|2
|0.6
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|2
|0
|2
|1.1
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|10
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|9
|2
|0
|2
|0.3
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|9
|2
|0
|2
|0.8
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|9
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|8
|2
|0
|2
|0.7
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|2
|0
|2
|0.4
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|1
|2
|0.5
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|2
|0
|2
|0.4
|Solly March
|Brighton
|5
|2
|0
|2
|3.3
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0.4
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1.5
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|28
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|28
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|28
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0.4
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Reiss Nelson
|Fulham
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|11
|1
|0
|1
|1.4
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0.5
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0.5
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0.3
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0.4
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0.6
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Welington
|Southampton
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0.4
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0.5
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0.7
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1.1
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0.8
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0.5
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0.8
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0.5
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1.9
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0.5
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0.9
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0.4
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3.5
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3.5
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1.4
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1.3
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0.9
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0.8
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Evan Ferguson
|West Ham
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Bree
|Southampton
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James McAtee
|Man City
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Wolves
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Odsonne Édouard
|Leicester
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Willian
|Fulham
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Josh King
|Fulham
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neto
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ayden Heaven
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
For those wanting less risk, Semenyo is even money for 2+ fouls, something he's landed in six of his last seven games and 10 of his last 14.
Meanwhile, for those chasing the jackpot, take note that one of the three players with more cards than Semenyo will also be on the pitch at the Vitality Stadium.
Sasa Lukic is the Premier League's card leader with 12 in 23 starts, including his last three.
He's 2/13.00 for another here, not bad when you consider Oliver is averaging 4.55 yellows per game and has shown a league-high five reds, putting him in the top five officials for cards.
However, I'll stick with the Evanlison goal/Semenyo card double which pays around 10/111.00 - hopefully a good way to kick-off another busy week of football!
More Bournemouth v Fulham: Dave Tindall's in-depth preview!
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 264pts
Returned: 292.51pts
2024/25 P/L: +28.51pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Bournemouth v Fulham: In-form strikers to net in 28/1 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Hull v Coventry: Oppose timid Tigers at home
-
Football Betting Tips
Bournemouth v Fulham: 10/1 Bet Builder double looks tasty
-
Football Betting Tips
Liverpool v West Ham: Salah stays and backing him pays
-
Football Betting Tips
Newcastle v Manchester United: Back Ruben Amorim's side to grind out result