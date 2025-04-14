Bournemouth v Fulham: 10/1 Bet Builder double looks tasty

Evanilson has scored in 5 of his last 6 games

Semenyo carded in 9 of 30 PL matches

Back Bet Builder double at around 10/1 11.00

Bournemouth v Fulham

Monday 14 April, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

With no win in eight (if you exclude the penalty shoot-out against Wolves), Bournemouth's season is in danger of ebbing away.

Yet are things really that bad?

A win here would take them back into eighth place, which could well be enough to qualify for Europe, while recent underlying data certainly suggests the Cherries are playing better than the results obtained.

Since the start of February, Bournemouth have collected just five Premier League points but their expected points total is up at 11.92. That is by far the widest margin between the two figures in the division.

Over the same period, Fulham have won 15 points but their expected figure is just 10.19.

Essentially, those numbers show Bournemouth have been a tad unfortunate in terms of chance conversion at both ends (with Fulham having rather more luck) and that it wouldn't take a great deal for things to change.

Only two teams have had more shots this season and while the expected figures suggest Bournemouth have been missing chances of late, one man who has been finding the net is Evanilson.

The Brazilian enjoying the best spell of his Bournemouth career, scoring six times in his last six games. He's found the net in five of those matches and, with Justin Kluivert a doubt for this one, he may well be the main target in terms of scoring chances again here.

While Fulham are on the up and eyeing one of those European berths themselves, their defence has been far from watertight.

An impressive win over Liverpool last week still saw them concede twice. That was also the case at Arsenal and Brighton in recent away games, while they shipped three in FA Cup defeat to Crystal Palace.

In a team which is creating chances, I like the look of Evanilson to continue his goalscoring streak - he's 9/52.80 to net in this contest.

For a tasty-priced double, let's also back Antoine Semenyo to be carded at 16/54.20.

Only three players have picked up more cards than Semenyo so far this season - he's received nine in his 30 appearances, including four in his last seven.

He's Bournemouth's leading fouler, committing 1.94 per game, and interestingly he was booked by Michael Oliver for persistent fouling against Brighton in February.

You guessed it, Oliver is the man with the whistle for this game, too.

English Premier League - Top 5 Cards

Player Team Apps Yellow Red Total Cards/90* Sasa Lukic Fulham 24 12 0 12 0.6 João Gomes Wolves 29 9 1 10 0.4 Will Hughes Crystal Palace 25 10 0 10 0.5 Flynn Downes Southampton 21 10 0 10 0.6 Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 31 9 0 9 0.3 Liam Delap Ipswich 30 9 0 9 0.3 Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 30 9 0 9 0.3 Ryan Christie Bournemouth 29 9 0 9 0.4 Joelinton Newcastle 26 9 0 9 0.4 Antonee Robinson Fulham 31 8 0 8 0.3 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 30 8 0 8 0.3 Dan Burn Newcastle 29 8 0 8 0.3 Tomás Soucek West Ham 29 8 0 8 0.3 Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 29 7 1 8 0.3 Marc Cucurella Chelsea 29 7 1 8 0.3 Andreas Pereira Fulham 28 8 0 8 0.4 Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 28 8 0 8 0.4 Pedro Neto Chelsea 28 8 0 8 0.4 Nicolás Domínguez Nottm Forest 27 8 0 8 0.5 Carlos Baleba Brighton 27 7 1 8 0.3 Sam Morsy Ipswich 26 8 0 8 0.3 Darwin Núñez Liverpool 25 8 0 8 0.7 Boubakary Soumaré Leicester 24 8 0 8 0.4 Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 23 8 0 8 0.5 Lewis Cook Bournemouth 30 7 0 7 0.2 Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 29 7 0 7 0.3 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 29 7 0 7 0.3 Mateus Fernandes Southampton 29 7 0 7 0.3 Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 28 7 0 7 0.3 Jurriën Timber Arsenal 28 7 0 7 0.3 Levi Colwill Chelsea 28 7 0 7 0.3 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 27 6 1 7 0.3 Ashley Young Everton 27 6 1 7 0.4 Lucas Paquetá West Ham 27 7 0 7 0.3 Facundo Buonanotte Leicester 27 7 0 7 0.5 Nélson Semedo Wolves 27 7 0 7 0.3 Fabian Schär Newcastle 26 6 1 7 0.3 Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 25 7 0 7 0.3 Edson Álvarez West Ham 25 6 1 7 0.4 Joachim Andersen Fulham 23 6 1 7 0.3 Harry Maguire Man Utd 22 7 0 7 0.4 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 21 7 0 7 0.4 Lisandro Martínez Man Utd 20 7 0 7 0.4 Wesley Fofana Chelsea 14 7 0 7 0.5 James Tarkowski Everton 31 6 0 6 0.2 Jordan Pickford Everton 31 6 0 6 0.2 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 30 6 0 6 0.2 Rayan Aït-Nouri Wolves 30 5 1 6 0.2 Idrissa Gueye Everton 30 6 0 6 0.2 Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 30 6 0 6 0.3 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 29 6 0 6 0.3 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 29 5 1 6 0.2 James Maddison Tottenham 29 6 0 6 0.3 Pape Sarr Tottenham 29 6 0 6 0.4 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 29 6 0 6 0.2 Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 28 6 0 6 0.3 Dara O'Shea Ipswich 28 6 0 6 0.2 Tyler Dibling Southampton 27 6 0 6 0.3 John McGinn Aston Villa 27 6 0 6 0.3 Bernardo Silva Man City 27 6 0 6 0.3 Jordan Ayew Leicester 26 6 0 6 0.4 André Wolves 26 6 0 6 0.3 Jan Bednarek Southampton 25 6 0 6 0.3 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 25 6 0 6 0.4 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 25 6 0 6 0.3 Matt Doherty Wolves 24 6 0 6 0.3 Yves Bissouma Tottenham 23 6 0 6 0.5 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 22 6 0 6 0.3 Matty Cash Aston Villa 20 6 0 6 0.4 Kalvin Phillips Ipswich 18 5 1 6 0.4 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 31 5 0 5 0.2 Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 31 5 0 5 0.2 Diogo Dalot Man Utd 30 5 0 5 0.2 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 30 3 2 5 0.2 Murillo Nottm Forest 30 5 0 5 0.2 Cole Palmer Chelsea 30 5 0 5 0.2 Calvin Bassey Fulham 29 5 0 5 0.2 Leif Davis Ipswich 29 5 0 5 0.2 Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton 29 5 0 5 0.2 Declan Rice Arsenal 29 4 1 5 0.2 James Justin Leicester 29 5 0 5 0.2 Jamie Vardy Leicester 29 5 0 5 0.2 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 28 5 0 5 0.2 Brennan Johnson Tottenham 28 5 0 5 0.2 Sandro Tonali Newcastle 28 5 0 5 0.2 Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 27 5 0 5 0.2 Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 27 4 1 5 0.3 Emerson West Ham 27 5 0 5 0.2 Christian Nørgaard Brentford 27 4 1 5 0.2 Jota Silva Nottm Forest 26 5 0 5 0.6 Carlos Soler West Ham 26 5 0 5 0.4 Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 25 5 0 5 0.2 Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 25 5 0 5 0.3 Robert Sánchez Chelsea 25 5 0 5 0.2 Mateo Kovacic Man City 25 5 0 5 0.3 Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 22 5 0 5 0.3 Guido Rodríguez West Ham 20 5 0 5 0.4 Lesley Ugochukwu Southampton 20 5 0 5 0.4 Adam Smith Bournemouth 19 5 0 5 0.4 Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 18 5 0 5 0.3 Jannik Vestergaard Leicester 18 5 0 5 0.3 Oliver Skipp Leicester 17 5 0 5 0.6 Jorginho Arsenal 13 5 0 5 0.7 Bernd Leno Fulham 31 4 0 4 0.1 Leandro Trossard Arsenal 31 3 1 4 0.2 Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 31 4 0 4 0.1 Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 31 4 0 4 0.1 Nathan Collins Brentford 31 4 0 4 0.1 Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 30 4 0 4 0.1 Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 30 4 0 4 0.1 Pedro Porro Tottenham 30 4 0 4 0.2 Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 30 4 0 4 0.1 Andy Robertson Liverpool 29 3 1 4 0.2 Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 29 4 0 4 0.2 Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 29 3 1 4 0.1 Thomas Partey Arsenal 29 4 0 4 0.2 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 28 4 0 4 0.2 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 28 4 0 4 0.2 Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 28 4 0 4 0.2 Yukinari Sugawara Southampton 28 4 0 4 0.2 Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton 27 3 1 4 0.2 Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 27 4 0 4 0.1 Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace 26 3 1 4 0.3 Malo Gusto Chelsea 26 4 0 4 0.2 João Pedro Brighton 25 4 0 4 0.2 Rico Lewis Man City 25 3 1 4 0.2 Toti Gomes Wolves 24 4 0 4 0.2 Sander Berge Fulham 24 4 0 4 0.2 Eddie Nketiah Crystal Palace 22 3 1 4 0.5 Harry Winks Leicester 22 4 0 4 0.2 Kai Havertz Arsenal 21 4 0 4 0.2 Lewis Dunk Brighton 21 4 0 4 0.2 Tyler Adams Bournemouth 21 4 0 4 0.3 Adam Armstrong Southampton 20 4 0 4 0.3 Jhon Durán Aston Villa 20 3 1 4 0.6 Jaden Philogene Ipswich 20 3 1 4 0.5 Rúben Dias Man City 20 4 0 4 0.2 Jacob Greaves Ipswich 19 4 0 4 0.2 Mats Wieffer Brighton 19 4 0 4 0.7 Joël Veltman Brighton 19 4 0 4 0.2 Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 19 4 0 4 0.3 Amadou Onana Aston Villa 19 4 0 4 0.3 Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 18 4 0 4 0.3 Mario Lemina Wolves 17 4 0 4 0.3 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 17 4 0 4 0.6 Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 17 4 0 4 0.4 James Ward-Prowse West Ham 17 3 1 4 0.4 Axel Tuanzebe Ipswich 16 3 1 4 0.3 Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 16 2 2 4 0.4 Leny Yoro Man Utd 16 4 0 4 0.4 Jake O'Brien Everton 14 4 0 4 0.3 Adam Lallana Southampton 14 4 0 4 1 Jack Stephens Southampton 13 2 2 4 0.4 Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 13 4 0 4 0.4 Igor Julio Brighton 12 4 0 4 0.4 Roméo Lavia Chelsea 11 4 0 4 0.7 Micky van de Ven Tottenham 11 4 0 4 0.4 Michael Keane Everton 10 4 0 4 0.4 Raúl Jiménez Fulham 31 3 0 3 0.1 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 31 3 0 3 0.1 Maximilian Kilman West Ham 31 3 0 3 0.1 Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 30 3 0 3 0.1 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 30 3 0 3 0.1 Vitaly Janelt Brentford 30 3 0 3 0.1 William Saliba Arsenal 29 2 1 3 0.1 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 29 3 0 3 0.2 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 29 3 0 3 0.1 Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 28 3 0 3 0.1 Wout Faes Leicester 28 3 0 3 0.1 Yasin Ayari Brighton 27 3 0 3 0.2 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 27 3 0 3 0.1 Lewis Hall Newcastle 27 3 0 3 0.1 Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 27 3 0 3 0.1 Iliman Ndiaye Everton 26 3 0 3 0.1 Matheus Cunha Wolves 26 3 0 3 0.1 Bilal El Khannouss Leicester 26 3 0 3 0.2 Jack Taylor Ipswich 25 3 0 3 0.5 Savinho Man City 25 3 0 3 0.2 Noni Madueke Chelsea 25 3 0 3 0.2 Danny Welbeck Brighton 24 3 0 3 0.2 Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 24 3 0 3 0.3 Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 24 3 0 3 0.3 Pervis Estupiñán Brighton 24 3 0 3 0.1 Kepa Bournemouth 24 3 0 3 0.1 David Brooks Bournemouth 24 3 0 3 0.3 Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 24 3 0 3 0.1 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 23 3 0 3 0.1 Leon Bailey Aston Villa 23 3 0 3 0.2 Amad Diallo Man Utd 22 3 0 3 0.2 Casemiro Man Utd 21 3 0 3 0.2 Ederson Man City 21 3 0 3 0.1 Matheus Nunes Man City 21 3 0 3 0.2 Paul Onuachu Southampton 21 3 0 3 0.3 Manuel Akanji Man City 20 3 0 3 0.2 Tom Cairney Fulham 19 2 1 3 0.6 Ben Johnson Ipswich 19 3 0 3 0.2 Julio Enciso Ipswich 19 3 0 3 0.4 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 18 3 0 3 0.2 Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea 18 3 0 3 0.2 Jack Grealish Man City 18 3 0 3 0.4 Djed Spence Tottenham 18 2 1 3 0.2 Christian Eriksen Man Utd 17 3 0 3 0.3 Caleb Okoli Leicester 17 3 0 3 0.3 Kenny Tete Fulham 16 3 0 3 0.2 Ross Barkley Aston Villa 16 3 0 3 0.5 Tim Iroegbunam Everton 15 3 0 3 0.5 Kyle Walker Man City 15 3 0 3 0.3 James Garner Everton 14 3 0 3 0.3 Axel Disasi Aston Villa 12 3 0 3 0.3 Ali Al-Hamadi Ipswich 11 3 0 3 2.2 Mason Mount Man Utd 10 3 0 3 1 Carlos Alcaraz Everton 9 3 0 3 0.6 Nico González Man City 6 3 0 3 0.6 Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd 31 2 0 2 0.1 Noussair Mazraoui Man Utd 31 2 0 2 0.1 Matz Sels Nottm Forest 31 2 0 2 0.1 David Raya Arsenal 31 2 0 2 0.1 Kevin Schade Brentford 31 2 0 2 0.1 Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 31 2 0 2 0.1 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 31 2 0 2 0.1 Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 30 2 0 2 0.1 Luis Díaz Liverpool 30 2 0 2 0.1 Ola Aina Nottm Forest 30 2 0 2 0.1 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 30 2 0 2 0.1 Adama Traoré Fulham 29 2 0 2 0.1 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 29 2 0 2 0.1 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 28 2 0 2 0.1 Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 28 2 0 2 0.1 Yoane Wissa Brentford 28 2 0 2 0.1 Erling Haaland Man City 28 2 0 2 0.1 Stephy Mavididi Leicester 28 2 0 2 0.1 Georginio Rutter Brighton 28 2 0 2 0.1 Curtis Jones Liverpool 26 1 1 2 0.1 Joe Willock Newcastle 26 2 0 2 0.2 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 26 2 0 2 0.1 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 26 2 0 2 0.1 Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 26 2 0 2 0.2 Rasmus Højlund Man Utd 26 2 0 2 0.1 Jesper Lindstrøm Everton 25 2 0 2 0.1 Mohammed Kudus West Ham 25 1 1 2 0.1 Phil Foden Man City 25 2 0 2 0.1 Jack Clarke Ipswich 25 2 0 2 0.2 Santiago Bueno Wolves 24 2 0 2 0.1 José Sá Wolves 24 2 0 2 0.1 Jens Cajuste Ipswich 24 2 0 2 0.1 Sepp van den Berg Brentford 24 2 0 2 0.1 Aaron Ramsdale Southampton 23 2 0 2 0.1 Beto Everton 23 2 0 2 0.2 Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 23 2 0 2 0.3 Destiny Udogie Tottenham 23 2 0 2 0.1 Mikel Merino Arsenal 23 2 0 2 0.1 Marcus Rashford Aston Villa 22 2 0 2 0.1 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 22 2 0 2 0.1 Sean Longstaff Newcastle 22 2 0 2 0.2 Ethan Pinnock Brentford 22 2 0 2 0.1 Morato Nottm Forest 22 2 0 2 0.2 Issa Diop Fulham 21 2 0 2 0.1 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 21 2 0 2 0.2 Diogo Jota Liverpool 20 2 0 2 0.2 Nick Pope Newcastle 20 2 0 2 0.1 Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 20 2 0 2 0.1 Bobby De Cordova-Reid Leicester 20 2 0 2 0.3 Trevoh Chalobah Chelsea 20 2 0 2 0.1 Harry Wilson Fulham 19 2 0 2 0.2 Sam Szmodics Ipswich 19 2 0 2 0.2 Crysencio Summerville West Ham 19 2 0 2 0.2 Mads Roerslev Brentford 19 2 0 2 0.2 Orel Mangala Everton 19 2 0 2 0.1 Ryan Manning Southampton 19 2 0 2 0.2 Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 19 2 0 2 0.2 Pablo Sarabia Wolves 17 2 0 2 0.3 Chris Richards Crystal Palace 17 2 0 2 0.1 Enes Ünal Bournemouth 17 2 0 2 0.5 Cristian Romero Tottenham 16 2 0 2 0.1 Craig Dawson Wolves 15 2 0 2 0.2 Vladimír Coufal West Ham 15 2 0 2 0.2 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 15 2 0 2 0.2 Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 14 2 0 2 0.4 Aaron Cresswell West Ham 14 2 0 2 0.3 Álex Moreno Nottm Forest 14 2 0 2 0.2 Conor Bradley Liverpool 13 2 0 2 0.5 Luke Woolfenden Ipswich 13 2 0 2 0.2 Lukasz Fabianski West Ham 13 2 0 2 0.2 Ben White Arsenal 12 2 0 2 0.2 João Félix Chelsea 12 2 0 2 0.5 Harrison Reed Fulham 11 2 0 2 2.1 Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 11 2 0 2 0.4 Lloyd Kelly Newcastle 10 2 0 2 0.6 Andy Irving West Ham 10 2 0 2 1.1 Ben Davies Tottenham 10 2 0 2 0.2 Nathan Wood Southampton 9 2 0 2 0.3 Carlos Forbs Wolves 9 2 0 2 0.8 Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 9 2 0 2 0.2 Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 8 2 0 2 0.7 Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa 8 2 0 2 0.4 Ben Mee Brentford 7 2 0 2 1 Renato Veiga Chelsea 7 2 0 2 1 Harry Clarke Ipswich 7 1 1 2 0.5 Yerson Mosquera Wolves 5 2 0 2 0.4 Solly March Brighton 5 2 0 2 3.3 Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 5 1 1 2 0.4 Sergio Reguilón Tottenham 3 2 0 2 1.5 Alex Iwobi Fulham 31 1 0 1 0 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 31 1 0 1 0 Anthony Elanga Nottm Forest 31 1 0 1 0 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 31 1 0 1 0 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 31 1 0 1 0 Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 30 1 0 1 0.1 Joe Aribo Southampton 30 1 0 1 0 Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 30 1 0 1 0 Mark Flekken Brentford 30 1 0 1 0 Josko Gvardiol Man City 30 1 0 1 0 Tino Livramento Newcastle 29 1 0 1 0 Chris Wood Nottm Forest 29 1 0 1 0 Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 28 1 0 1 0.1 Son Heung-Min Tottenham 28 1 0 1 0 Victor Kristiansen Leicester 28 1 0 1 0 Alexander Isak Newcastle 27 1 0 1 0 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 27 1 0 1 0 Ilkay Gündogan Man City 27 1 0 1 0.1 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 26 1 0 1 0.1 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 26 1 0 1 0 Jadon Sancho Chelsea 25 1 0 1 0.1 Tommy Doyle Wolves 24 1 0 1 0.2 Gonçalo Guedes Wolves 24 1 0 1 0.1 Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa 23 1 0 1 0.1 Jérémy Doku Man City 22 1 0 1 0.1 Timothy Castagne Fulham 21 1 0 1 0.1 Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 21 1 0 1 0.1 Kieran Trippier Newcastle 19 1 0 1 0.1 Pau Torres Aston Villa 19 1 0 1 0.1 Fábio Carvalho Brentford 19 1 0 1 0.2 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 19 1 0 1 0.1 George Hirst Ipswich 19 1 0 1 0.3 Wes Burns Ipswich 18 1 0 1 0.1 Arijanet Muric Ipswich 18 1 0 1 0.1 Mathias Jensen Brentford 17 1 0 1 0.1 Conor Chaplin Ipswich 16 1 0 1 0.1 Radu Dragusin Tottenham 16 1 0 1 0.1 Ramón Sosa Nottm Forest 16 1 0 1 0.4 Conor Coady Leicester 15 1 0 1 0.1 Nathan Broadhead Ipswich 15 1 0 1 0.2 Dwight McNeil Everton 14 1 0 1 0.1 Alex Scott Bournemouth 14 1 0 1 0.2 Michail Antonio West Ham 14 1 0 1 0.1 Matt O'Riley Brighton 14 1 0 1 0.2 Will Smallbone Southampton 13 1 0 1 0.2 Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace 13 1 0 1 0.2 Raheem Sterling Arsenal 13 1 0 1 0.3 Reece James Chelsea 13 1 0 1 0.1 Reiss Nelson Fulham 12 1 0 1 0.2 Emiliano Buendía Aston Villa 12 1 0 1 1 Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 12 1 0 1 0.2 Kasey McAteer Leicester 12 1 0 1 0.2 Ollie Scarles West Ham 12 1 0 1 0.2 Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth 11 1 0 1 1.4 John Stones Man City 11 1 0 1 0.2 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 11 1 0 1 0.1 Jarell Quansah Liverpool 10 1 0 1 0.3 Philip Billing Bournemouth 10 1 0 1 0.5 Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 10 1 0 1 0.3 James Hill Bournemouth 10 1 0 1 0.2 Ben Brereton Southampton 10 1 0 1 0.2 Diego Carlos Aston Villa 10 1 0 1 0.1 Stefan Ortega Man City 10 1 0 1 0.1 Callum Wilson Newcastle 10 1 0 1 0.5 Richarlison Tottenham 9 1 0 1 0.3 Joe Gomez Liverpool 9 1 0 1 0.2 Victor Lindelöf Man Utd 9 1 0 1 0.3 Julián Araujo Bournemouth 8 1 0 1 0.3 Ryan Fraser Southampton 8 0 1 1 0.3 Armando Broja Everton 8 1 0 1 0.4 Charlie Taylor Southampton 7 1 0 1 0.3 Luke Thomas Leicester 7 1 0 1 0.2 Alex Palmer Ipswich 7 1 0 1 0.1 Jonny Evans Man Utd 6 1 0 1 0.3 Willy-Arnaud Boly Nottm Forest 6 1 0 1 0.6 Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 6 1 0 1 0.2 Jakub Stolarczyk Leicester 6 1 0 1 0.2 Abdukodir Khusanov Man City 6 1 0 1 0.2 Welington Southampton 6 1 0 1 0.4 Marco Asensio Aston Villa 6 1 0 1 0.3 Conor Townsend Ipswich 5 1 0 1 0.3 Ricardo Pereira Leicester 5 1 0 1 0.5 Ross Stewart Southampton 5 1 0 1 0.7 Tyrique George Chelsea 5 1 0 1 1.1 Ben Chilwell Crystal Palace 5 1 0 1 0.8 Josh Acheampong Chelsea 4 1 0 1 0.5 Woyo Coulibaly Leicester 4 1 0 1 0.8 James Milner Brighton 3 1 0 1 0.5 Harrison Armstrong Everton 3 1 0 1 1.9 Séamus Coleman Everton 3 1 0 1 0.5 Tyrell Malacia Man Utd 3 1 0 1 0.9 Sven Botman Newcastle 3 1 0 1 0.4 Chido Obi Man Utd 3 1 0 1 3.5 Sam Amo-Ameyaw Southampton 2 1 0 1 3.5 Samuel Edozie Southampton 2 1 0 1 1.4 Maxwel Cornet Southampton 2 1 0 1 1.3 Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Man City 2 1 0 1 0.9 Youssef Chermiti Everton 2 1 0 1 6 Ben Godfrey Ipswich 2 1 0 1 0.8 André Onana Man Utd 31 0 0 0 0 Cameron Archer Southampton 28 0 0 0 0 Jack Harrison Everton 27 0 0 0 0 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 27 0 0 0 0 Harvey Barnes Newcastle 25 0 0 0 0 Mads Hermansen Leicester 24 0 0 0 0 Evanilson Bournemouth 24 0 0 0 0 Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 23 0 0 0 0 Simon Adingra Brighton 22 0 0 0 0 Archie Gray Tottenham 22 0 0 0 0 Dominic Solanke Tottenham 22 0 0 0 0 Alisson Becker Liverpool 21 0 0 0 0 Alphonse Areola West Ham 20 0 0 0 0 Evan Ferguson West Ham 19 0 0 0 0 Kamaldeen Sulemana Southampton 19 0 0 0 0 Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 18 0 0 0 0 Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 18 0 0 0 0 Timo Werner Tottenham 18 0 0 0 0 Patson Daka Leicester 18 0 0 0 0 Justin Devenny Crystal Palace 16 0 0 0 0 Wataru Endo Liverpool 15 0 0 0 0 Danny Ings West Ham 15 0 0 0 0 Brajan Gruda Brighton 15 0 0 0 0 James Bree Southampton 14 0 0 0 0 Cameron Burgess Ipswich 13 0 0 0 0 Tariq Lamptey Brighton 13 0 0 0 0 Harvey Elliott Liverpool 12 0 0 0 0 Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth 12 0 0 0 0 Jeffrey Schlupp Crystal Palace 12 0 0 0 0 Adam Webster Brighton 11 0 0 0 0 William Osula Newcastle 11 0 0 0 0 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea 11 0 0 0 0 James McAtee Man City 11 0 0 0 0 Abdul Fatawu Leicester 11 0 0 0 0 Caoimhín Kelleher Liverpool 10 0 0 0 0 Martin Dúbravka Newcastle 10 0 0 0 0 Nathan Aké Man City 10 0 0 0 0 Wilson Odobert Tottenham 10 0 0 0 0 Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 10 0 0 0 0 Lewis Miley Newcastle 10 0 0 0 0 Miguel Almirón Newcastle 9 0 0 0 0 Ryan Sessegnon Fulham 9 0 0 0 0 Luis Guilherme West Ham 9 0 0 0 0 Diego Gómez Brighton 9 0 0 0 0 Omar Marmoush Man City 9 0 0 0 0 Antony Man Utd 8 0 0 0 0 Nathan Patterson Everton 8 0 0 0 0 Paris Maghoma Brentford 8 0 0 0 0 Donyell Malen Aston Villa 8 0 0 0 0 Massimo Luongo Ipswich 7 0 0 0 0 Sam Johnstone Wolves 7 0 0 0 0 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 7 0 0 0 0 Fraser Forster Tottenham 7 0 0 0 0 Yunus Konak Brentford 7 0 0 0 0 Mikey Moore Tottenham 7 0 0 0 0 Kieran Tierney Arsenal 7 0 0 0 0 Marshall Munetsi Wolves 7 0 0 0 0 Toby Collyer Man Utd 6 0 0 0 0 Jorge Cuenca Fulham 6 0 0 0 0 Christian Walton Ipswich 6 0 0 0 0 Emil Krafth Newcastle 6 0 0 0 0 Danilo Nottm Forest 6 0 0 0 0 Odsonne Édouard Leicester 6 0 0 0 0 Filip Jørgensen Chelsea 6 0 0 0 0 Andrés García Aston Villa 6 0 0 0 0 Willian Fulham 6 0 0 0 0 Mathys Tel Tottenham 6 0 0 0 0 Josh King Fulham 5 0 0 0 0 Mark Travers Bournemouth 5 0 0 0 0 Alex McCarthy Southampton 5 0 0 0 0 Kosta Nedeljkovic Aston Villa 5 0 0 0 0 Benoît Badiashile Chelsea 5 0 0 0 0 Chiedozie Ogbene Ipswich 5 0 0 0 0 Michael Kayode Brentford 5 0 0 0 0 Nico O'Reilly Man City 4 0 0 0 0 Hamza Choudhury Leicester 4 0 0 0 0 Federico Chiesa Liverpool 4 0 0 0 0 Igor Thiago Brentford 4 0 0 0 0 Armel Bella-Kotchap Southampton 4 0 0 0 0 Antonín Kinsky Tottenham 4 0 0 0 0 Albert Grønbæk Southampton 4 0 0 0 0 Kevin Danso Tottenham 4 0 0 0 0 Harry Toffolo Nottm Forest 3 0 0 0 0 Joe Lumley Southampton 3 0 0 0 0 Marc Guiu Chelsea 3 0 0 0 0 Max Aarons Bournemouth 3 0 0 0 0 Kim Ji-Soo Brentford 3 0 0 0 0 Pedro Lima Wolves 3 0 0 0 0 Robin Olsen Aston Villa 3 0 0 0 0 Ben Winterburn Bournemouth 3 0 0 0 0 Dane Scarlett Tottenham 3 0 0 0 0 Nasser Djiga Wolves 3 0 0 0 0 Scott McTominay Man Utd 2 0 0 0 0 Marcus Harness Ipswich 2 0 0 0 0 Neto Arsenal 2 0 0 0 0 Jason Steele Brighton 2 0 0 0 0 Daniel Podence Wolves 2 0 0 0 0 Billy Gilmour Brighton 2 0 0 0 0 Eric da Silva Moreira Nottm Forest 2 0 0 0 0 Frank Onyeka Brentford 2 0 0 0 0 Hákon Valdimarsson Brentford 2 0 0 0 0 Danny Ward Leicester 2 0 0 0 0 Rodri Man City 2 0 0 0 0 Ayden Heaven Man Utd 2 0 0 0 0 Caleb Kporha Crystal Palace 2 0 0 0 0 Luke Shaw Man Utd 2 0 0 0 0 Lewis Orford West Ham 2 0 0 0 0 Matt Targett Newcastle 1 0 0 0 0 Chadi Riad Crystal Palace 1 0 0 0 0 Brandon Austin Tottenham 1 0 0 0 0 Roman Dixon Everton 1 0 0 0 0 Vítezslav Jaros Liverpool 1 0 0 0 0 Harry Amass Man Utd 1 0 0 0 0 Ronnie Edwards Southampton 1 0 0 0 0 Martial Godo Fulham 1 0 0 0 0 Alfie Dorrington Tottenham 1 0 0 0 0 Divin Mubama Man City 1 0 0 0 0 Eiran Cashin Brighton 1 0 0 0 0 Matheus França Crystal Palace 1 0 0 0 0 Jeremy Monga Leicester 1 0 0 0 0

For those wanting less risk, Semenyo is even money for 2+ fouls, something he's landed in six of his last seven games and 10 of his last 14.

Meanwhile, for those chasing the jackpot, take note that one of the three players with more cards than Semenyo will also be on the pitch at the Vitality Stadium.

Sasa Lukic is the Premier League's card leader with 12 in 23 starts, including his last three.

He's 2/13.00 for another here, not bad when you consider Oliver is averaging 4.55 yellows per game and has shown a league-high five reds, putting him in the top five officials for cards.

However, I'll stick with the Evanlison goal/Semenyo card double which pays around 10/111.00 - hopefully a good way to kick-off another busy week of football!