Saturday Football Tips: Back bad-boys Bet Builder at 14/1

Botafogo top for yellow cards and fouls

Referee Sampaio has similarly high numbers

Back cards-and-fouls Bet Builder at 14/1 15.00

Get a FREE bet every time your team scores a goal in August!

Botafogo v Cruzeiro

Saturday 27 July, 01:30 (Sun, BST)

Botafogo helped us land a winner earlier this week and I make no excuses for returning to them on Saturday night.

Again, bad discipline is at the heart of our Bet Builder with the leaders of Serie A also top of the lists for both yellow cards received and fouls committed.

They've landed over 2.5 cards in 16 of their last 25 games in all competitions and the appointment of referee Wilton Sampaio suggests they can improve that statistic in this game, one which should be competitive with Cruzeiro currently sitting fifth in the standings.

Sampaio is averaging 7.33 cards per game across his six Serie A contests this season, while no official who has taken charge of multiple matches has a higher fouls-per-game figure than his 31.67.

I'll stick the hosts down for over 2.5 cards and also add in over 5.5 cards in the game, with Sampaio having delivered on this front in five of his six matches so far.

There also looks to be some tasty prices in the player-card market with some of the home players overpriced.

Centre-back Alexander Barboza is a tempting 9/43.25 shot - he's been booked 12 times in 27 appearances this season.

However, I'm going to go with an even bigger price, namely the 7/24.50 about Danilo Barbosa being carded.

He's been booked in seven of 23 starts and, with Marlon Freitas suspended, looks set to come back into the base of the midfield here.

That will likely put him in direct opposition with Cruzeiro's most-fouled player. Matheus Pereira has drawn more than two fouls per game this season, a very high figure, and given the referee here, looks likely to win a few free kicks in this one.

To complete our Bet Builder, I'm going to take note of that FPG figure of Sampaio and put old friends Bastos and Luiz Henrique down to commit 1+ foul each.

Centre-back Bastos has now committed a foul in 13 of his last 15 appearances.

As for winger Henrique, he has landed this in seven of his last eight starts.

Across a longer period, it's now occurred in 15 of his last 19 games.

The five legs combine to give a Bet Builder of around 14/115.00. Let's give it a whirl.