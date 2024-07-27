Premier League 2024/25: Man City biggest price to win title since 2017/18 season at 13/10

Manchester City the bggest price to win title in seven years

Only Liverpool have broken City's dominance in that period

Arsenal have emerged as biggest contenders to City's crown

Biggest pre-season price in seven years

Manchester City are 13/102.30 to retain the Premier League title, the biggest pre-season price they have been since the start of the 2017/18 season.

However, during that 2017/18 campaign, in which the Citizens were 6/42.50 pre-season favourites, Pep Guardiola's men would go on to win the Premier League title in a canter, breaking all sorts of records along the way.

Liverpool - at a pre-season price of 5/23.50 - are the only other team to have won the title in the last seven seasons, though in the last two campaigns it has been Arsenal who have emerged as the biggest contenders to Man City' dominance.

*Last seven winners of the Premier League title with pre-season odds

Season Winning Team Odds 2023/24 Manchester City 8/111.73 2022/23 Manchester City 8/131.61 2021/22 Manchester City 8/111.73 2020/21 Manchester City 8/111.73 2019/20 Liverpool 5/23.50 2018/19 Manchester City 4/71.57 2017/18 Manchester City 6/42.50

City dominance in 2017/18

Although Manchester City were the clear 6/42.50 favourites to win the title ahead of the 2017/18 season commencing, they weren't expected to have it all their own way with reigning champions Chelsea, and Liverpool - who had finished just three points behind City the season prior - fancied to push them all the way.

But Guardiola's men dominated the campaign from the outset, eventually winning the title with five games to spare from Manchester United and Tottenham. Liverpool finished fourth, 25 points behind City with Chelsea left trailing 30 points behind the champions.

In winning the title so easily, Man City created a number of Premier League records along the way including most points won (100), most wins (32), most away wins (16), most goals scored in a single season (106), most consecutive league wins (18), highest goal difference (+79) and biggest winning points margin (19).

At a similar price to what they were seven years ago, are Man City being slightly underestimated in the market ahead of the upcoming season? You can back the Citizens to win the title by clicking on the odds below to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Man City and Liverpool rivalry

During their golden era, Manchester City were at their shortest pre-season odds to win the title ahead of the 2018/19 season, available to back at just 4/71.57 during the summer.

Guardiola's men would go on to retain their title, but only just!

City went on a glorious run of 14 consecutive league victories to end the campaign, and in doing so they pipped Liverpool to the tile on 98 points, just one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp's Reds. Liverpool's tally of 97 points remains the highest tally in English top flight history for a team finishing as runners-up.

Of course, the following season saw Liverpool gain their revenge and win the Premier League title by a huge margin, setting a new record of the earliest title win with seven games to spare. At one point during the season they held a 25-point lead at the top of the table, the highest ever points margin at any time during a Premier League season.

If you fancy Liverpool to win the title this season then just click on the odds below to go to the pre-loaded betslip.

The emergence of Arsenal

Although Manchester City would win the next four titles - three at pre-season odds of 8/111.73 and one at 8/131.61 - it was Arsenal who have emerged as the biggest threat to City's crown in the last few seasons.

The Gunners were on course to win the title in both of the last two campaigns, but fell just shy at the death, finishing as runners-up in 2022/23 thanks to two defeats in their last three games (they lost the title by just five points), before finishing as runners-up again last term, this time by just two points despite winning six consecutive league games to end the campaign.

The Betfair Sportsbook rates Arsenal as the biggest danger to Manchester City this season, and you can back them below by clicking on the odds to go to a pre-loaded betslip.

