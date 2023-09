Back 5/2 3.50 Bet Builder double

Defending champions could go again

Bolton are the defending EFL Trophy champions and kick-off their defence against League Two Salford - who have already proved to be somewhat cup experts this season.

Neil Wood's side beat Preston and then Leeds in the Carabao Cup so will fancy their chances, but with the Trotters can launch a full-on defence of their title in the opening group game.

Bolton's League One game with Shrewsbury has been postponed due to international call-ups so Ian Evatt can select as strong a side as he wants without the need to rest anyone.

We'll keep it simple in this one as team line-ups may change from the usual but the holders are still worth backing regardless.

A Bolton win is 6/10 as even with Salford's recent cup exploits they've got a bit League Two game four days after this and after three defeats in four they really need to focus on that.

So with more prospect of changes, playing away from home and at a team in the league above then a Bolton win is a pretty solid bet.

Bolton haven't kept a clean sheet in the last five games and although I expect them to win this, changes in line-ups for these EFL Trophy games can often lead to mistakes at the back.

Salford have scored in six of eight this season and given Bolton's recent defensive frailties then there's every chance that both teams can score at 20/23.

Five of the last seven Salford games has seeen both teams score and I can see this one easily going the same way.