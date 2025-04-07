Monday Football Tips: Back in-form Lukaku to bag against Bologna again in 10/1 Bet Builder

Lukaku has scored five in five against Bologna

Orsolini with multiple shots on target in last three

Back 10/1 11.00 goals & shots double at Bologna

Bologna v Napoli

Monday 7 April

Live on One Football

There's a big mae in Serie A on Monday night, as surging Bologna host title challengers Napoli with both sides in desperate need of thhree points fo futher their progress towards their respctive goals.

Five wins in a row has taken Bologna into the CHampions League spots, while Inter's draw on Saturday means Antonio Conte's Napoli side can close the gap on the leaders to just a point with victory.

Vincenzo Italiano's Bolonga have a shocking recent record against Inter, but a fine recent run at home with seven straight wins in all competitions on home turf, and just one Serie A defeat at home all season.

OK, so we're not reinventing the wheel here by backing Napoli's top scorer, but when Romelu Lukaku's on a scoring streak and faces one of his favourite opponents it's a combination that's hard to ignore.

He's scored five goals across his last five games for club and country, and has also scored five goals in five meetings with Bologna.

Lukaku is one of those streaky strikers you have to back when in form so we'll take him to score here at 2/13.00.

Napoli have gone four away games in a row without a win in Serie A, and their 0-0 draw at Venezia last time out was just their second clean sheet in nine road trips, so although Conte's side traditionally keep things tight they are vulnerable against such an in-form side as Bologna.

And we have to back the in-form forward Riccardo Orsolini, who has scored in his last three games and totalled five goals in five games.

Even though he's not the betting favourite to score for Bologna at 10/34.33 anytime scorer he's clearly their biggest threat.

Scoring streaks are hard to maintain though - much harder that shooting streaks so we'll back Orsolini for 2+ shots on target at 11/43.75 to continue that run of three games with at least that many in the match.