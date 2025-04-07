Monday Football Tips: Back in-form Lukaku to bag against Bologna again in 10/1 Bet Builder
Paul Higham has a way to back in-form Romelu Lukaku to score in an 10/111.00 Bet Builder as Napoli visit Bologna in a crucial Serie A fixture...
-
Lukaku has scored five in five against Bologna
-
Orsolini with multiple shots on target in last three
-
Back 10/111.00 goals & shots double at Bologna
Bologna v Napoli
Monday 7 April
Live on One Football
There's a big mae in Serie A on Monday night, as surging Bologna host title challengers Napoli with both sides in desperate need of thhree points fo futher their progress towards their respctive goals.
Five wins in a row has taken Bologna into the CHampions League spots, while Inter's draw on Saturday means Antonio Conte's Napoli side can close the gap on the leaders to just a point with victory.
Vincenzo Italiano's Bolonga have a shocking recent record against Inter, but a fine recent run at home with seven straight wins in all competitions on home turf, and just one Serie A defeat at home all season.
Leg1: Romelu Lukaku to score
OK, so we're not reinventing the wheel here by backing Napoli's top scorer, but when Romelu Lukaku's on a scoring streak and faces one of his favourite opponents it's a combination that's hard to ignore.
He's scored five goals across his last five games for club and country, and has also scored five goals in five meetings with Bologna.
Lukaku is one of those streaky strikers you have to back when in form so we'll take him to score here at 2/13.00.
Leg 2: Riccardo Orsolini 2+ shots on target
Napoli have gone four away games in a row without a win in Serie A, and their 0-0 draw at Venezia last time out was just their second clean sheet in nine road trips, so although Conte's side traditionally keep things tight they are vulnerable against such an in-form side as Bologna.
And we have to back the in-form forward Riccardo Orsolini, who has scored in his last three games and totalled five goals in five games.
Even though he's not the betting favourite to score for Bologna at 10/34.33 anytime scorer he's clearly their biggest threat.
Scoring streaks are hard to maintain though - much harder that shooting streaks so we'll back Orsolini for 2+ shots on target at 11/43.75 to continue that run of three games with at least that many in the match.
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Returned: 288.51pts
2024/25 P/L: +26.51pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
