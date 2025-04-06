Leicester v Newcastle: Double act can combine in 5/1 Bet Builder

Hosts can't score so Newcastle win to nil appeals at 6/4 2.50

Newcastle won the reverse fixture 4-0

Jacob Murphy can lay on another for Alexander Isak

Leicester v Newcastle

Monday 07 April, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League



Leicester almost gone

The writing has been on the wall for a while when it comes to Leicester's battle to avoid relegation.

And with Wolves winning against Ipswich on Saturday, the Foxes are now a massive 15 points behind fourth-bottom Wolves. Game over.

What is particulary hard to take is how Leicester are going out with a whimper.

Since winning at Spurs, they've lost eight straight games (seven in the Premier League and an FA Cup exit at Manchester United). And if you go further back, it's 15 defeats in 17. Abysmal.

Magpies eye Champions League return

The start of Leicester's shocking run of 15 losses out of 17 actually began against Newcastle. It was a heavy one, a 4-0 reverse at St James' Park.

Looking back, it was the first defeat for Ruud van Nistelrooy since he took over although, despite the loss, they headed home to the east midlands that day in 16th place and still two points above the relegation zone.

But while Leicester have dropped like a stone, Newcastle have rewritten history by finally getting their hands on a trophy.

That deserved Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool sparked wild celebrations and a bus parade but this is no time to be resting on laurels.

Newcastle still have genuine hopes of grabbing a Champions League spot and Premier League wins either side of that Wembley win (1-0 at West Ham and 2-1 at home to Brentford) suggest it's a very realistic target. On the exchange they're 2.89/5 for a Top 4 finish although top five is likely to be enough for a return to Europe's top table.

Newcastle win to nil looks a must

The odds are predictable with Newcastle 1/21.50 to bank a third straight Premier League win. Leicester are 11/26.50 to secure a first home Premier League victory since December 3rd while The Draw is 16/54.20. The Foxes last had a draw 18 games ago.

Leicester aren't just losing; they can't even score a goal. Van Nistelrooy's side have fired blanks in their last seven Premier League matches and their woeful tally of 11 home goals is the same as Southampton's.

Only leaders Liverpool and third-placed Nottingham Forest have managed more than Newcastle's tally of seven away wins. The Magpies have bagged a healthy tally of 23 away goals in their 15 road trips.

Therefore, Newcastle to win to nil looks almost a must at 6/42.50 and that's the main bet here.

It's good to note that the Magpies have kept clean sheets against the Foxes in each of their last three top-flight meetings.

Recommended Bet Back Newcastle to win to nil SBK 6/4

Head for Magpies deadly duo on Bet Builder

Looking back to the first meeting between the pair and the scorers were Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Jacob Murphy, who bagged a brace on the half hour and hour mark.

The latter is a consideration to score but five of his six Premier League goals have come at home.

The more appealing way to play the impressive Murphy is for an assist. He has nine this season and that puts him joint fifth in the charts.

Despite that, his Anytime Assist price of 7/24.50 is slightly higher than his To Score price of 10/34.33.

One great stat is that Murphy has assisted Isak eight times this season which is getting into the realms of Son and Kane.

Isak has scored eight goals in his last six Premier League appearances against

sides starting the day in the relegation zone so Murphy to assist and Isak to score in a Bet Builder could land in one move. It pays around 5/16.00.

There are slight doubts over Isak's fitness but if he plays no part we'll still get the Murphy assist price of 7/24.50 if he sets one up.