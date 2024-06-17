Belgium v Slovakia: 5/1 about the Lukaku and Doku show

Lukaku has scored in 9 of his 11 internationals

Doku has 7 assists in 13 starts for Belgium

Belgium v Slovakia

Monday 17 June, 17:00

Live on ITV1

In this job, some previews are easier to write than others and this one fell into the former category.

I've long been keen on Romelu Lukaku for the Golden Boot at this tournament.

Yes, Belgium flopped at the last World Cup but they've gone 14 games unbeaten since.

A nice group draw should help - Romania and Ukraine are the other sides in Group E - but the main reason is Lukaku's fantastic record at international level.

He now has 85 goals in 115 appearances with a notable record of scoring twice in games - he's managed that in 22 of his 69 matches since the start of Euro 2016.

Of course, many of those have come against 'smaller' nations but allegations of being a flat-track bully, to borrow a cricket term, are harsh.

Lukaku has six goals in 10 previous games at thew European Championships, while he's bagged 10 in nine Nations League appearances, all of which have come in the top tier of that competition.

In any case, Slovakia are hardly giants and it's not unfair to suggest they are one of the weaker teams in this tournament.

With a supply line which includes Kevin de Bruyne, Lukaku - fresh from a 21-goal season with Roma - is very tempting to back at 9/2 for a brace here but in terms of our Bet Builder I'm to play it safe and simply back him in the anytime scorer market - a bet he's landed in nine of his last 11, scoring 17 goals in total.

Another potential supplier is Jeremy Doku and I'm also keen to back him for an assist.

Doku enjoyed a good first season at Manchester City, although there was a feeling that Pep Guardiola didn't quite let him off the leash as much as he could have done.

The 22-year-old should play a bigger part in this Belgian side and I'm expecting a big tournament from him.

He's already produced seven assists in his 13 international starts and, notably, has laid on a goal for Lukaku in three of their last four starts together, the one 'miss' in that run coming against England.

Lukaku anytime goal and Doku anytime assist is my top bet in this game at 5/16.00 but I'm also tempted by a bigger price which can be created by adding a card bet.

Again, Doku is involved.

He's set to play down the left which means Slovakia right-back Peter Pekarik is in for a tough time.

Now 37, Pekarik has been carded in six of his last 17 international starts, yet he's available at 5/16.00 for another here.

Referee Halil Umut Meler has averaged close to five cards per game across all competitions this season with four of his seven UEFA club appointments seeing at least seven cards.

This will be the Turk's debut in a senior international tournament but he hasn't been afraid to go to his pocket at youth level, showing 19 in three games at last season's Under-20 World Cup and 10 in two matches at the Under-21 European Championship in 2021.

Adding Pekarik to the Lukaku/Doku bet creates a 41/142.00 Bet Builder and that's a price I can't resist.

Let's put three-quarters of our stake on the double and the other quarter on the treble.