Friday Football Tips: Back Openda & Olise to star in 4/1 Bayern v RB Leipzig Bet Builder

Bayern on long unbeaten streak at home but lost last week

Leipzig enjoying good recent head-to-head success

Back a 4/1 5.00 Bet Builder treble in Munich

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig

Friday 20 December, 19:45 kick-off

Live on Sky Sports

A shock defeat at Mainz for leaders Bayern Munich last week to cut their lead to four points from streaking Bayer Leverkusen ahead of their Friday night home fixture with RB Leipzig.

The Red Bull outfit have recovered from a sticky spell to put back-to-back wins together to sit fourth and Marco Rose's side have no real fear of facing the Bavarians after just one defeat in the last five meetings.

Leipzig are a decent away side and they've scored 12 times in their last five visits to the Allianz Arena (W2 D1 L2) so Vincent Kompany's side will face a tough test, but what's the best Bet Builder to put together?

Bayern are big favourites and are seriously tough to beat at home, but Leipzig have had joy at the Allianz Arena, have won twice in the last five visits and scored plenty of goals, so at the prices I'm happier to back a couple of visitors in the shots market.

Firstly Lois Openda at 8/151.53 for 1+ shot on target as the top marksman with 22 shots on target in the Bundesliga this season coming from three a game - and just over 50% of them hitting the target.

Openda has been especially prolific in recent games with four goals in his last five games - coming from 11 shots on target in that spell. He's had multiple efforts hit the target in his last four but it's best to temper expectations for the toughest away trip in the league.

Christoph Baumgartner has seven shots on target from what equates to eight games worth of Bundesliga action.

The Austrian ended a four-game drought with three shots on target in his last two and and his dangerous runs from midfield should help him get chances even against Bayern.

You can back Baumgartner to hit the target at 5/42.25

Michael Olise to be fouled 2+ times at 8/131.61 is the final leg of our Bet Builder, with the former Crystal Palace becoming an increasingly influential figure for Bayern.

The Frenchman is proving a popular figure to foul as well, as he's suffered at least two in his last four games- three of those containing three fouls or more.

But again we'll rein it in and stick to the two fouls that's becoming the norm.