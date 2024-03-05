Tuesday Football Tips: Focus on fouls for Kane & co in 9/1 Bet Builder

The way the Bundesliga's going, the Champions League looks like Bayern Munich's only chance of avoiding a first trophyless season for 12 years.

And even that's looking a bit dodgy after a 1-0 defeat at Lazio in the first leg, but they're still huge fancies to progress at 4/111.36 to make the next round.

Bayern dominated the ball in Rome but failed to hit the target from 17 attempts on goal - with a red card and penalty then seeing them come away with a defeat.

Lazio also badly need this though as they're 11 points off the Champions League places in Italy, and after progressing from 12 of the last 13 European ties when they've won the first leg they'll be no pushovers with just a draw needed.

Bayern will be charging about as desperate hosts, Lazio will be using every trick in the book to frustrate and spoil the rhythm of the game - perfect conditions for a scrappy Bet Builder.

I like the 13/53.60 quote on Matteo Guendouzi for 2+ fouls here as he'll be in the heat of the battle with Lazio no doubt up against it for most of the contest.

He's not top of Lazio's foul charts, but he's been active of late, giving away multiple fouls in two of his last three games.

Ciro Immobile gave away two fouls in his last game against Milan - in just 31 minutes as he started the match on the bench.

With Lazio likely having to defend as a team for large portions of the game, he'll be asked to do an unfamiliar job.

There's every chance then of him making his 27th foul of the season, so the 4/111.36 on Immobile to commit 1+ fouls goes into our Bet Builder.

No Bayern Bet Builder is complete without Harry Kane - and since he's again a short price in most of the attacking markets, let's take a different angle.

Kane's only given away eight Bundesliga fouls all season, but he's committed seven in the Champions League - so his 11/102.11 for just 1+ foul looks a lot more appealing in that light.

He's given away a foul in his last three games with a couple of frustrating results, and Lazio will be doing their best to wind him up. At that price he's probably worth a single as well.

Back Kane & Immobile 1+ foul & Guendouzi 2+ fouls in Bayern v Lazio @ 9/110.00 Bet here

