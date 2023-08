Harry Kane made the perfect start to his Bayern Munich career and looks primed to also make a big splash in his home debut on Sunday.

The 11-time defending Bundesliga champions host Bavarian rivals Augsburg at the Allianz Arena as eye-watering 1/141.07 favourites after hammering Werder Bremen 4-0 in their opener.

Augsburg also scored four last time out but sadly for them also conceded four in a 4-4 thriller with Monchelngladbach - and if they're as leaky in defence again then Kane could well fill his boots.

With Kane 1/31.32 to score though and Bayern having three other players odds-on to find the net, we may have to get a bit creative to find a spot of value.

Harry Kane had three shots in the first half at Werder Bremen last week so we should expect him to at least match that at home this week.

He had six shots, three on target with a goal and assist in an all-action display in his Bundesliga debut and with another week's training he should settle even more.

Bayern will no doubt dominate and they usually start fast at home so expect Kane to be involved early and often.

And at 8/52.56 for Kane to have 2+ shots on target in the first half then it's a rare spot of value on the England captain.

Kane's 13/82.62 for an anytime assist compared to that 1/31.32 quote to score, and since he did both last week then why not take him to create a goal on his home debut?

He's no stranger to creating goals and with the likes of Sane, Coman, Gnabry and Muller around has plenty of goal threats to supply.

Kane created three chances and played two through balls against Bremen and in a game where we expect plenty of home goals he's well capable of setting one up for us.