Saturday Football Tips: Back Bayer's sharp shooter Wirtz in 11/2 Bet Builder

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso watches on from the dugout
Xabi Alonso can guide Bayer Leverkusen to another win against Freiburg on Saturday

Paul Higham is backing Bayer Leverkusen to maintain their winning run as they host Freiburg on Saturday night - with Florian Wirtz the man to back...

Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg
Saturday 21 December, 17:30 kick-off
Live on Sky Sports Football

Bayer Leverkusen are flying at the moment with Xabi Alonso's side stringing seven straight wins together in all competitions ahead of this home clash with surprise European challengers Freiburg.

Only Liverpool and Leipzig have beaten Leverkusen this season, and they're 4/111.36 to win again after a run of eight victories in their past 10 home games.

Fifth-placed Freiburg are well in the Champions League race, but they've had their problems on the road - they're winless in four league away games and having lost at Leipzig, Bayern and Dortmund seem to come up just short at the big boys.

Hence the visitors are 15/28.50 to put a speed bump in Bayer's gathering momentum.

Leg 1: Bayer Leverkusen to win

Those eight wins in 10 home games represents some pretty tasty home form for the Bundesliga champions, and Freiburg although decent just seem to be operating a level below the elite sides - especially when it comes to away games.

Freiburg scored home and away against Bayer last season but lost both times, and given the run Alonso's side is on that's likely to be the case again.

I don't think 4/111.36 is too bad a price considering.

Leg 2: Florian Wirtz 2+ shots on target

Florian Wirtz has scored in his last two league games and is 13/82.63 to make it three in a row - but that's a tough thing to do and I think there's more value in backing Wirtz for 2+ shots on target at 17/102.70.

It's something he's managed in seven games and crucially for us five of those have been at home, where he's been far more prolific than on the road - with 26 attempts on goal and 14 on target in those seven home matches.

Leg 3: Ritsu Doan 1+ shot on target

Despite their odds, Freiburg have proven to be a more than decent side this season so there's some value in backing them to have some attacking input into the game.

And our man for that is Japan forward Ritsu Doan - who has scored in both of Freiburg's away wins in the league this season.

While we can't expect him to score here we can take the 10/111.91 on Doan to have 1+ shot on target to keep up his recent run of four shots on target in his last three outings.

Recommended Bet

Back Leverkusen to win, Wirtz 2+ shots on target & Doan 1+ shot on target @

SBK11/2

Now read Kevin Hatchard's full Bundesliga betting preview & tips

