Sunday Football Tips: Win with Wirtz and Wind in 7/2 Bayer Bet Builder

Bayer back to Bundesliga title charge

Back a 7/2 4.50 Bet Builder shots treble

Read Betfair's new 90 minute payout offer here

Bayer Leverkusen v Wolfsburg

Sunday March 10, 18:30 Kick-off

Live on Sky Sports Football

Bayer Leverkusen just refuse to be beaten, with a stoppage time euqaliser grabbing a Europa League draw in Qarabag during the week to make it 35 games unbeaten this season.

Now it's back to their relentless march to the Bundesliga title, which sees them back to seven points clear after Bayern smashed Mainz 8-1 on Saturday.

Xabi Alonso's side make the long journey back to host a struggling Wolfsburg who are without a win in nine, but it's not been a kind fixture for Bayer as they've not won a home head-to-head in the last seven meetings funnily enough.

If Leverkusen are anything like their normal selves though, Wolfsburg's woeful form looks like continuing....

Florian Wirtz is hitting top form right at the business end of the season as the 20-year-old is showing why he's one of the top prospects in Europe.

He's got a goal and five assists in his last seven, but his prohibitive odds on a goal or assist mean that for us we'll taker the safer option of 4/91.44 on just 1+ shot on target.

Wirtz has the second-most shots on target for Bayer in the Bundesliga this season with 25 and has five in his last four games so is bang in form.

Alex Grimaldo is just behind Wirtz with 20 shots on target for the season, and has plenty of attempts with 66.

He's had four shots on target in his last six games from 15 attempts, and he's also scored 11 goals from predominantly playing at wing-back.

Considering his attacking prowess over the course of the season and his recent form, then 4/51.80 for a Grimaldo shot on target is a nice touch.

Wolfsburg won't be without their chances as Bayer do play an nice open brand of football - and if anyone will have a chance it's Jonas Wind.

The Denmark forward has had far and away the most shots on target in the Wolfsburg squad, with 29 in the Bundesliga this season.

He had five shots with three on target in the reverse fixture against Leverkusen, so 8/131.61 for Wind to have a shot on target is enough for us.

Back Wirtz, Grimaldo & Wind 1+ shots on target @ 7/24.50 Bet now

Now read more Football tips and previews here.