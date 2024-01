Barca looking to defend Super Cup title

More Spanish Super Cup action on Thursday as Barcelona face Osasuna in Saudi Arabia in the second semi-final.

Barca are the holders after beatin Real Madrid in last year's final to win a 14th Super Cup, and although they're not in their very best form they're big 1/31.33 favourites to win.

Xavi will be keen to retain this title so Barca will be going all-out, but Osasuna are sure to be giving it everything too in their inaugural Super Cup appearance.

Let's start with Osasuna shall we? And their Croatian forward Ante Budimir who is by far their biggest goal threat with 10 to his name this season.

Barca have conceded in nine of 10, but whether Osasuna can breach their backline is a doubt.

Instead, we'll take the 4/71.57 on offer for Budimir to have 1+ shot on target, as he has done in his last four games.

Raphinha is a man in form for Barcelona, with a goal or assist in five of his last six games - and he's 4/51.80 to add another goal involvement.

You wouldn't rule it out, but we'll look at the Brazilian's shots on target instead, where he's prcied up at 13/102.30 to have 2+ shots on target.

He's managed that in four of his last seven and has plenty of volume - taking at least two shots in his last seven outings, and twice having eight!

Robert Lewandowski was on a bit of a scoring drought for him after going four games without a goal until the Cope del Rey last time out.

The Pole bagged despite coming on for just a 19-minute substitute appearance, and that's good news for his chances here.

He's still short enough at 8/111.73 in the anytime goalscorer market but that's enough to bump up our Bet Builder.