Barcelona have won every home game this season

Barcelona had that controversial 2-2 draw before the international break, but are now back at their temporary home with a tough test against Athletic Bilbao.

Athletic suffered a 3-0 reverse in their last away day in La Liga, having previously not conceded on the road.

But even though they're playing at the Estadio Olimpico while the Nou Camp gets renovated, Barca have been imperious at home, winning all four league games by a combined 11-2.

Xavi's side are the last unbeaten team remaining in La Liga and they know that three points here will cut the gap to Real Madrid - who they just so happen to be playing next week...

Losing at Sociedad in their last away game shows Athletic struggle against the better sides, and there's absolutely no flaws in Barca's 100% home record.

It's not the Nou Camp but they've been just as good at their temporary home and after the international break they can pick up where they left off.

The 4/71.56 on the home win is good enough for us to include in our Bet Builder.

There's no Robert Lewandowski for Barca so Joao Felix is having to step up a bit more - although he's not scored for a while.

Felix did have a goal and assist for Portugal in his last game, and he's certainly been been involved for Barca in terms of getting efforts in on goal.

He's had two shots on target in his last two outings for Barca - making it four games overall this season for his club side with multiple shots on target.

So at 6/42.46 for 2+ shots on target here, we'll take Felix to continue his recent shooting form.

Ferran Torres is another man who has to step up without Lewandowski, and although he's only started two of the last four games he's been productive in terms of hitting the target.

The former Man City man has hit the target in five of his past eight games for Barca - and with 16 efforts on goal in that time there's plenty of volume.

He's only 1/21.49 for 1+ shot on target here but confidence is high he can achieve that with ease.