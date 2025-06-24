Tuesday Football Tips: Back 15/2 Bet Builder in expected mis-match

Auckland have conceded 16+ SOT in both games so far

NZ side have also failed to see a card

Add Merentiel fouls to create 15/2 8.50 Bet Builder

Auckland City v Boca Juniors

Tuesday 24 June, 20:00

Live on 5Action and DAZN

In this props column, we profited from Auckland's lack of quality in their opening game, one they lost 10-0 to Bayern Munich.

A 6-0 defeat to Benfica followed and now, sadly, any sense of value in opposing them seems to have gone - a goal handicap isn't even being offered at time of writing.

Where we can potentially head is to the shot markets - the New Zealanders have conceded more than 30 shots in both games so far, with each game seeing their opponents land the 16+ shots on target bet.

Boca, who it should be remembered drew with Benfica in the first set of group matches before narrowly losing to Bayern, can be backed at 5/61.84 to have 13 shots on target and given their need for goals, that looks tempting.

The Argentines need to win, hope Benfica lose to Bayern and see a seven-goal swing in the goal difference. In short, they almost certainly need to win this by five clear goals, maybe six or seven. And, given the gulf in class, that looks possible.

The other angle with potential here is a disciplinary one.

Let's start with fouls.

Auckland have given away very few, committing only 10 in their two games so far - they've decided to sit off opponents in a low block rather than engage.

Despite the lack of competitiveness, their opponents have managed to get the fouls numbers up though - Benfica and Bayern committed 11 each.

With this in mind, Boca striker Miguel Merentiel is an eyecatching 2/13.00 to commit 2+ fouls.

He's managed 3+ in both games so far at this competition and his harrying style may not go down well with European referee Glenn Nyberg.

The Swede is well known for his low card count in UEFA club appointments and so the other bet I like is for Auckland to have under 1.5 cards.

They've yet to have a player booked in the tournament - again that stand-off approach can be cited as a reason for this - and I'm happy to add this to our Bet Builder.

The three legs combine for a 15/28.50 shot which looks a decent approach to what should be a one-sided game.